Crystal Palace Set £35m Price for Liverpool Midfield Target

Liverpool Eyes on Doucoure: Crystal Palace’s £35 Million Stance

As the summer transfer window heats up, the Eagles have set their terms clear according to Football Insider. Crystal Palace, in a not-so-subtle message, have told Liverpool that if they want Cheick Doucoure, they’ll need to dig deep.

Doucoure, at just 23, has emerged as one of the shining stars of Selhurst Park. Making waves in his inaugural season in English football, he’s not just caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp but also the Palace faithful. In a testament to his prowess, he outshone Marc Guehi and Michael Olise to bag the Player of the Season award for Palace.

His stats speak for themselves. According to FBRef, Doucoure, with 12 caps for Mali, recorded more tackles and interceptions than any of his teammates. Not just that, he secured a place in the Premier League elite, averaging the fourth-highest interceptions per 90 minutes. Not bad for someone who’s just completed his first season in England, right?

Liverpool can expect to pay in excess of £35m for Cheick Doucoure, according to reports. #LFC https://t.co/RhSZRSHdq4 pic.twitter.com/uSEfz2DIGh — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 19, 2023

Liverpool’s Midfield Conundrum

With the imminent departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, set to make their move to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool are in a bit of a fix. The anticipated £50 million they stand to receive from the duo’s sale is sure to bolster Klopp’s war chest. The Merseyside club, as reported by Football Insider, is on the prowl for at least two fresh faces in the midfield. And Doucoure? He seems to be fitting the bill perfectly.

This isn’t mere speculation. Doucoure’s capability to step into Fabinho’s boots as a holding midfielder is well-recognised. After making 35 appearances for Crystal Palace, during which he clocked three assists, his stock has only risen.

Game of Numbers

But will Liverpool shell out north of £35 million for Doucoure? That remains the million-pound question. Considering that Palace acquired the Mali international for a cool £21 million just the previous summer, they’re keen on making a substantial profit.

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool have already made waves in the transfer market, roping in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Their aims are clear, especially after finishing fifth last season. They’re prepping for Europa League football in the 2023-24 campaign.