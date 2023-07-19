Magpies’ Star in Talks Amid Financial Fair Play Impact

The Magpies in a Financial Fair Play Struggle: Allan Saint-Maximin’s Uncertain Future

The Stakes for Newcastle and Saint-Maximin

In the thrilling world of football transfers, Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin finds himself ensnared in ongoing discussions with an unidentified club, a twist in his career arc noted by Newcastle’s own Eddie Howe, and brought to light by BBC Sport. Howe highlights the rising power of Financial Fair Play regulations and its toll on Newcastle, potentially leading to an unexpected exit for the French wing wizard.

Saint-Maximin, aged 26 and a crucial asset for the Magpies since his switch from Nice in 2019, has reportedly piqued the interest of a Saudi Arabian club. The wide man was notably absent from Newcastle’s 2-1 friendly victory over Rangers, sparking further transfer whispers.

Howe’s Perspective: Difficult Goodbyes?

Howe clarified, “He’s in early discussions over a potential move away. That’s why he wasn’t here. It’s doubtful he’ll join us on the tour of America. I don’t think Maxi necessarily wants to leave, but he may feel it’s the right time for him to move.”

But this potential departure is far from being a case of professional conflict. On the contrary, Howe expressed a clear fondness for Saint-Maximin, “There’s been no issue between him and any of us coaches. We all love him. If he does leave, we’d lose him with a very heavy heart. He’s a difference-maker, we’ve really had a strong working relationship, and it’ll be sad if he leaves.”

FFP: New Dynamic in Play

Newcastle’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, stated last year the importance of being open to player sales. The reason? Staying on the right side of spending limits, despite the backing of their affluent Saudi owners. It’s a pressing consideration that has already informed their summer strategy, seeing the addition of Italy’s Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a hefty £55m. Further signings, however, hang in the balance unless player sales commence.

“Maxi is the player that’s generating the interest,” admitted Howe, “FFP is a new dynamic which really came to the fore after my first window here when we knew it would impact us. We’re forced to trade a player this window.”

Howe concluded, expressing a bittersweet acceptance of the situation, “If the deal didn’t go through, I’d be delighted. It would obviously impact our ability to bring any more players in, and then we potentially might have to sell another player. That’s the way that Financial Fair Play has hit us.”