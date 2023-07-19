United’s Forward Quandary: Hojlund’s Price Vs Kolo Muani’s Potential

Manchester United’s Tactical Advance in Transfer Targets

The Chase for a Centre Forward: Kolo Muani Vs Rasmus Hojlund

An undulating wave of speculation shrouds the famed club, Manchester United, as they switch gears in their pursuit of a centre forward. At the heart of their shift in strategy is a fierce interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s frontman Randal Kolo Muani. ESPN reveal that this interest has been sparked by Atalanta’s unyielding stance on their valuation of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

United’s gaze was drawn to Hojlund, a youthful talent of merely 20 years, who impressively netted nine goals in his 32 appearances for Serie A last season. His potential is unquestionable, but the daunting €70 million asking price has cast a shadow over the move. With less than 100 senior appearances since his debut for Copenhagen in the 2020-21 season, United remain sceptical about the fairness of the valuation.

Simultaneously, Kolo Muani, the 24-year-old goal-scoring phenomenon from Frankfurt, has been making waves in the football world. With 23 goals to his name last season, he is making a case for himself on United manager Erik ten Hag’s radar.

The Onana Connection: A Preseason Preparation

Whilst United’s forward quandary is still unfolding, the club has finalised a deal with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana. With a contract worth €51m and an additional €4m in add-ons, United are rapidly organising a medical and handling the paperwork to expedite the move.

The Cameroon international, previously coached by Ten Hag at Ajax, is set to sign a five-year contract till 2028, with an additional year option. The aim is to have Onana travel with the squad for the preseason tour of the United States, with the first game set in New Jersey against Arsenal this Saturday.

In Other News: Players On the Move and Injuries

In the wake of the imminent announcement of Onana’s move, goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been given the green light to negotiate a permanent move to Nottingham Forest. With talks set to advance later this week, a £20m move is expected.

Jonny Evans, the experienced 35-year-old defender, has signed a short-term deal enabling him to participate in preseason matches. Evans, a free agent since his departure from Leicester, has been training at Carrington.

Sadly, Tyrell Malacia, the talented left-back, will be absent from the U.S. tour due to a recent injury, United confirmed.

United’s meticulous planning and decisive action on and off the pitch continue to capture the imagination of fans and critics alike. With the new season looming, anticipation is at fever pitch as we wait to see who will grace the hallowed Old Trafford turf next.