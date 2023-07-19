Whispering Hammers: West Ham Eyes Chelsea’s Midfield Ace, Conor Gallagher

On the football pitch, the winds of change are perpetually gusting. West Ham, the long-established East London club, finds themselves amidst these transformative gusts, with Chelsea and England midfielder, Conor Gallagher, firmly on their radar.

West Ham’s Strategy: Balancing Ambition and Prudence

Conor Gallagher, with two years remaining on his tenure with the Blues, may soon be trading his royal blue jersey for the iconic claret and blue of West Ham. It’s an inkling shared by the club and backed by reports from Sky Sports. Though any shift in allegiance rests with the England star, there are murmurs about Chelsea’s potential openness to extending his contract.

Gallagher currently finds himself part of Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the US, an integral asset in boss Mauricio Pochettino’s vision for the forthcoming season.

Reinforcing the Midfield

Gallagher’s potential arrival is part of the Hammers’ broader plan to fortify their midfield in the wake of Declan Rice’s staggering £105m transfer to Arsenal. Along with Gallagher, West Ham’s shopping list includes the likes of Joao Palhinha, who they’d previously pitched a £45m bid for, Southampton’s skipper James Ward-Prowse, Juventus’ Denis Zakaria, and Edson Alvarez of Ajax.

The Maguire Dilemma

Simultaneously, the club has a keen interest in another England international – the stalwart defender Harry Maguire. The 30-year-old, formerly donning the captain’s armband for Man Utd, is looking for fresh challenges following a recent notification that he would no longer be leading the team.

West Ham might serve as a new home for Maguire, exploring both loan and permanent deals. However, the financial implications of his wages could throw a spanner in the works.

United’s skipper remains contracted to the club until 2025, as pointed out by manager Ten Hag. Ultimately, the decision rests with the player himself. Maguire’s tenure as captain, lauded by the club for his three-and-a-half-year-long contribution, has concluded, and an announcement regarding his successor is expected shortly.

West Ham’s forthcoming decisions reveal a strategic approach to a dynamic football landscape. Their actions in the transfer market will serve as a litmus test of their ambitious, yet prudent strategy.