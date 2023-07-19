A New Chapter for Telles and Manchester United

As reported by The Athletic, Manchester United’s full-back, the illustrious Alex Telles, is poised to embark on an exciting new journey with Saudi Pro League giants, Al Nassr. A reunion with his former comrade Cristiano Ronaldo awaits as the two iconic footballers team up once again.

The Tale of Telles

The stellar defender, with a career history boasting 12 caps for Brazil, is reported to join Al Nassr in a deal that rings to the tune of €4 million. Telles, now 30, has a fruitful history with Manchester United. His tenure included a decisive 2-1 Champions League victory over Villarreal in the 2021-22 season, where he managed to secure his only goal for the renowned English club.

Manchester United fans will fondly remember Telles’ stint on loan at Sevilla, where his performances were instrumental in securing a Europa League victory for the La Liga team. The sharp sting of irony wasn’t lost on United’s fans when Telles featured against them, contributing to their quarter-finals departure.

The Rise of Al Nassr

Telles isn’t the only star player gravitating towards Al Nassr. The club, part of the four Saudi Arabian clubs taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund, has seen a surge of high-profile signings. The summer has witnessed the influx of talent like Croatia’s Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Lens captain Seko Fofana. A €25 million deal sealed Fofana’s place in the increasingly formidable team.

In a rather exciting twist, Telles will soon find himself reunited with Ronaldo, who had left Old Trafford for Al Nassr in January. This reunion promises to inject a fresh wave of enthusiasm into the football fraternity. As the stars align, one can’t help but feel a sense of anticipation for what’s to come.