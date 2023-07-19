Football’s Fallen Hero: Ryan Giggs in Search of a Career Reboot

Ryan Giggs: A Hero and Enigma of British Football

Embattled but Unbowed

Ryan Giggs, the paragon of the Premier League era and Britain’s most embellished footballer, grapples with an ambiguous future after a long struggle to exonerate his name from charges of domestic violence. With the allegations withdrawn, the 48-year-old football luminary, according to sources from BBC Sport, yearns to work again, return to the football pitch, but must confront the tribulations surrounding his reputation.

His initial 12-day trial in August 2022 saw the jury teetering on a consensus regarding charges of controlling behaviour and allegations of assaulting his former partner, Kate Greville and her sister, Emma. The news of a protracted retrial sent a disheartening wave through Giggs, whose aim to clear his name and return to his nascent managerial career with Wales, a journey that witnessed the country’s historic Euro 2020 qualification, seemed to drift away.

However, nearly a year later, justice has spoken its piece. Giggs stands not guilty of all charges, as the judge, with no incriminating evidence presented by the prosecution, ordered a clear verdict. With the withdrawal of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) charges and the case’s subsequent abandonment, Giggs now stands ready to breathe life back into the career halted since November 2020.

Despite this, his good name, already marred by past infidelities, is perceived by some to have suffered further damage.

Giggs: A Flawed Genius

Defence barrister, Chris Daw QC, during last year’s trial painted a picture of Giggs as a man with “limited” education, one not on trial for being flirtatious, a “compulsive womaniser”, or a “no-good heartbreaker”. If such attributes were criminal, Daw claimed Giggs might be guilty of at least some.

With the not guilty verdict delivered, Daw revealed his client’s profound relief. An “innocent man” eager to rebuild his life and career. But the question hangs in the air: where and how?

Can the details of his behaviour, painfully aired in court, undermine his managerial ambitions? Or has the rapid march of the football world in his absence erected a wall too high to scale? Who will extend the olive branch of reconciliation?

From Silverware to Notoriety

Giggs’ name is cemented in the annals of football history, indelibly linked to the world’s most popular football league and the colossus that is Manchester United. At 49, his legacy spans from his United debut at 17 to his status as English football’s most decorated player – boasting 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League victories, four FA Cups, and three League Cups. His career also saw him steering the ship as United’s manager and later Wales boss.

However, the latter part of his career bore the brunt of off-field controversies. His infamous affair with his brother’s wife, which came to light in 2011, and an injunction in 2012 to prevent exposure of his relationship with model Imogen Thomas, put him in a disconcerting spotlight.

During the original trial, Giggs admitted to his ‘love cheat’ reputation, confessing to unfaithfulness in all past relationships, a stark contrast from the wholesome image projected in posters and promotional campaigns. His footballing status, however, is unblemished, earning him the privilege of serving as a figurehead for Welsh football.

The Blessing of Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson, the knighted manager who initiated Giggs’ first-team journey in 1991, became a pivotal character in United’s extraordinary 20-year spree of almost unparalleled success. Giggs was the heart and soul of this golden era, celebrated by an honorary banner at Old Trafford.

During the trial, Ferguson, Giggs’ long-time guardian from media scrutiny, stood as a character witness for the defence. Ferguson attested to Giggs’ “fantastic temperament” and his fulfilment of all their hopes. In the face of questions about Giggs’ alleged aggression, Ferguson answered with a firm “No”.

It’s conceivable that Giggs felt uneasy enlisting his 81-year-old mentor’s support in such circumstances. Aspects of the trial, including the public exposure of his romantic poems, became fodder for ridicule, providing the media with juicy headlines.

What’s on the Horizon?

Close sources claim Giggs harbours unfinished business as a manager, viewing the verdict as a clear path to reignite his career. Currently serving as director of first-team and performance at League Two Salford, a club he co-owns, Giggs appears to relish the role.

However, should he return to football, it would be naive to dismiss the influence of recent events on potential employers. At one point, he seemed destined for the zenith of club football, possibly leading Manchester United as he once did as a player. But, given his time away, a Premier League opportunity might be elusive.

Could a lower-league side offer a chance, or is an overseas opportunity, perhaps in the burgeoning Saudi Arabian football scene, the only viable path forward?

Wales and the Longing for Manchester

Born in Cardiff but raised in Manchester, Giggs represented England as a schoolboy and played for Wales as a senior international. With 64 caps, 12 goals and the honour of captaining his country, his international career was impressive on paper.

However, he grappled with the perception of prioritising United over Wales, often missing international matches to maintain fitness for his club. His appointment as Wales manager in January 2018 was met with scepticism and even open hostility from supporters.

In November 2019, leading Wales to Euro 2020 qualification brought tears to Giggs’ eyes. But following his arrest in November 2020, he stepped aside, replaced by Rob Page.

Despite his absence, the groundwork Giggs laid enabled Wales to reach their first World Cup in 64 years. But once again, Giggs was absent, his name absent from the chants of fans.

As he ponders his next move, Giggs remains a former employee, the enigmatic Welshman who prioritised Manchester.