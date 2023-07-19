Manchester United Prospect Targeted by Championship Clubs

Shaping a United Prodigy: The Journey So Far

Charlie Savage, a promising figure from Manchester United, has become a beacon of hope for several clubs on their hunt for fresh talent. According to Football Insider, the young United midfielder has garnered interest from a range of clubs, including Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wigan.

Savage, after spending time on loan with Forest Green last season, has emerged as an enticing prospect. With a taste of first-team training under Erik ten Hag’s discerning eye during the pre-season, he has grown into his boots admirably.

The 20-year-old prodigy took command of a young United side in the second half of a recent friendly against Leeds United in Oslo, effortlessly sporting the captain’s armband. But it seems Old Trafford might soon bid farewell to this young talent, as interest from other clubs heightens.

A Short but Noteworthy Stint: Savage at Forest Green

During the later stages of the January transfer window, Savage briefly joined Forest Green, featuring in their final 15 league games of the season. While it was a challenging period, marked by relegation to the fourth tier of English football, Savage made an impression, scoring once under the management of Duncan Ferguson.

A Coveted Midfielder: Savage in the Spotlight

Robbie Savage’s son, the Wales and Blackburn midfielder, Charlie, could be heading out again on loan, or even a permanent deal. With a contract set to run until June 2025 at Man United, the club retains the power to prolong it by another 12 months, allowing plenty of opportunities for negotiation.

Savage’s footballing prowess caught attention during a one-minute cameo in a Champions League match against Young Boys in 2021. Despite the short appearance, it highlighted the midfielder’s potential.

Championship Pursuit: Clubs on the Chase

Swansea, now under Michael Duff’s guidance following Russell Martin’s departure to Southampton, are seeking new additions to their squad. Savage’s potential loan move could bolster their line-up considerably.

Likewise, Sheffield Wednesday, newly promoted to the Championship, are eager to boost their ranks under new manager Xisco Munoz. Wigan, preparing for a League One campaign after last season’s bottom finish in the second tier, also sees potential in Savage.

While the destination for Savage’s next football journey remains uncertain, the rising midfielder is surely set to carve a niche for himself in the world of football.