Burnley Welcomes Swiss Scoring Machine

The “Goal Threat” from Switzerland: Zeki Amdouni Becomes Burnley’s Latest Signing

If a player wants to make a splash in football, one of the best ways is to regularly find the back of the net. That’s exactly what Zeki Amdouni has been doing, whether it’s for his club, Basel, or for his national team, Switzerland. The 22-year-old goal machine is now ready to take Burnley by storm, signing on the dotted line for a fee that remains shrouded in mystery.

Amdouni’s Remarkable Scoring Spree

Undoubtedly, Amdouni’s boots are alight. With seven top goals in the Europa Conference League last season, he led the pack. But it didn’t stop there. He pumped in another dozen goals in the Swiss Super League, proving his consistency across different competitions. His aptitude for goal scoring extends to the international stage too, boasting five goals from just four appearances in Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

“The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch he scores plenty himself,” said Burnley’s manager, Vincent Kompany, paying homage to Amdouni’s immense talents. “He’s a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He’s a big talent.”

Amdouni’s Impressive International Introduction

Since his debut match against the Czech Republic, Amdouni has been on a tear in his international career. In his second international appearance, he netted his first senior goal against Belarus in a 5-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory. And that was only the beginning, with goals against Israel, Andorra and Romania following soon after.

Moreover, his role in the Under-21 European Championships didn’t go unnoticed either, as he scored twice, including a goal against Spain in the quarter-finals that ended in a heart-breaking 2-1 extra-time defeat.

“I’m excited to start,” Amdouni expressed his exhilaration on Burnley’s official website. “I know the Premier League is the best league in the world. It’s not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here.”

Burnley’s Bold Acquisitions

Newly promoted Burnley, under the firm hand of Kompany, won the Championship in his first season and have shown no signs of slowing down. Their latest signings include Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea, formerly of West Bromwich Albion, for £7m, and an agreed £15m deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. The addition of Amdouni, a player on a scorching streak, is set to bolster their offensive capabilities and, with Kompany at the helm, the Clarets are in prime position to make their mark in the Premier League.