Chelsea Wantaway Striker, Set for Ligue 1 Move

A Farewell to Aubameyang

As reported by 90Min, Chelsea have sanctioned a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit, agreeing to let him join Marseille. The striker’s presence at Stamford Bridge will soon be but a memory. Initially, Chelsea sought to receive a small fee for Aubameyang’s transfer, a reasonable request for a player of his calibre. However, circumstances dictated a change in plans.

Marseille, with their refusal to meet the fee for the 34-year-old, put the ball in Chelsea’s court, sparking a swift decision on the Gabon international’s future. Aubameyang himself had swatted away the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia, despite the lure of a full wage packet. A life under European skies was what he sought, and his strong will prevailed.

He issued a statement of intent, ready to run down his contract with the Blues if his heart’s wish to join Marseille didn’t materialise. Now, with the prospect of a free transfer on the horizon, Aubameyang is poised to don the colours of the French outfit.

Wage Burden Relieved

Shedding the entirety of Aubameyang’s hefty wage packet was a priority for Chelsea, who were always aware of the improbability of recouping a substantial fee for the striker. Indeed, over the remaining 12 months of his contract, the potential savings in wages exceed the modest transfer fees floating in the European market.

Chelsea’s Revamp: An Exodus in Progress

This move marks a pivotal point in Chelsea’s dramatic reshuffle. With a raft of departures already sealed, the club’s large-scale squad revamp is approaching its endgame. The list of absentees from Mauricio Pochettino’s pre-season squad is significant, featuring the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, all kept aside for ongoing transfer discussions.

Chelsea’s sale list this season is impressive: Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Ethan Ampadu have all been offloaded. A flurry of free transfers followed, including Cesar Azpilicueta, Baba Rahman, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and now, the headline-grabber, Aubameyang.

As the Blues march towards a fresh start, Aubameyang’s impending departure symbolises the magnitude of their restructuring. The journey to Marseille, free of fee and full of promise, mirrors the striker’s tenacity and desire to remain in the heart of European football. Meanwhile, the winds of change continue to blow at Stamford Bridge.