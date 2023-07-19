Chelsea’s Defender Stands Firm Amid Left-Back Logjam

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella Expresses Commitment Amid Uncertain Future

Marc Cucurella, the steadfast full-back from Chelsea, firmly declares his desire to continue his tenure at Stamford Bridge. This declaration follows a demanding initial season characterised by adversity and public criticism, as reported by 90min.

Cucurella’s Uphill Battle at Stamford Bridge

Having transferred from Brighton at a staggering £56m plus an additional £7m in add-ons, Cucurella’s initial year at Chelsea was a testing period. He found himself in the crosshairs of criticism as a considerable section of supporters hastily expressed their disapproval towards the 24-year-old’s performance.

Pochettino’s Plethora of Choices at Left-Back

The latest manager to take up the reins at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, finds himself in the fortunate position of having several options for the left-back spot. Accompanying Cucurella, Ben Chilwell regularly spearheads the position. The promising Lewis Hall, a mere 18-years old, made quite the impression towards the end of the preceding season. Not to be overlooked is 21-year-old Ian Maatsen, returning from an impressive loan period at Burnley.

Pochettino, recognising the bottleneck at left-back, stated during a press conference, “We have cover in the position, but there is nothing guaranteed. Ian and Lewis are younger, but Marc and Chilly are experienced players. We will see what happens. Competition can only increase the performances.”

🗣️ Marc Cucurella on Chelsea future: 💬 When you arrive at a big club you feel pressure and when the results don't arrive you feel more pressure. This is part of the life… we learn to improve. I want to stay at Chelsea.#CFC #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/RKxXO6C94k — We've Won It All (@cfcwonitall) July 19, 2023

Cucurella Stands Resolute

Unperturbed by the heightened rivalry for his position, Cucurella communicated his aspiration to continue at Chelsea and win over the Blues’ fans.

“Yes, for sure I want to stay at Chelsea. I am very happy here,” he asserted.

He went on to discuss the hurdles faced throughout the season, “It wasn’t an easy season and it was difficult for all the players, we needed time to adapt. You arrive at a big club, you need time to adapt, the results don’t arrive, you feel more pressure and, of course, we are footballer players but we are normal people as well.”

He added empathetically, “We have problems in our personal lives and people need to understand this as well. This is part of life and these things can improve in the future. I am very happy, I have a lot of energy and I am happy to stay here and do my best for this team and club.”

Clearly, the Spanish full-back, while enduring a turbulent debut season, remains optimistic and committed to Chelsea’s cause.