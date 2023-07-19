London Rivals Tottenham, West Ham Target Chelsea Midfielder

Spurs and Hammers Eye Conor Gallagher: Summer Transfer Bid Heats Up

London’s football world is abuzz as both Tottenham and West Ham cast their sights on Chelsea’s in-demand midfielder, Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old starlet, who is under Chelsea’s banner until 2025, is making headlines in the summer transfer window with both London clubs battling for his signature.

London Rivals Scramble for Gallagher

Chelsea’s plan to hold firm on a price of £40 million for Gallagher has caught the attention of Tottenham and West Ham. The latter entered official discussions with their London neighbours just this past Tuesday, 18th July, in an effort to snag Gallagher away.

West Ham’s manager is on the lookout for fresh faces in midfield, following Declan Rice’s departure. An opening bid of £30 million was tabled, although they may need to match Chelsea’s asking price of £40 million to secure the talented midfielder.

However, Tottenham are set to intensify the race. The North Londoners have also shown a keen interest in Gallagher and are likely to give West Ham a stiff competition.

West Ham are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. ⚒️👀 pic.twitter.com/vV7OKdIm6e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 19, 2023

Gallagher’s Chelsea Career: A Brief Look

Gallagher signed an extension with Chelsea last year after a successful loan stint at Crystal Palace during the 2021-22 season. The England international made 45 appearances across all competitions, contributing a goal and an assist despite being in the starting lineup for less than half of these matches.

Chelsea, although open to letting Gallagher go this summer, are also looking to strengthen their midfield lineup before sanctioning any deals. They are keenly pursuing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, with a deal said to be worth a whopping £80 million in the pipeline, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the sought-after star.

Conclusion: A Heated Summer Race Ahead

The tug of war for Gallagher’s signature is shaping up to be one of the most heated sagas of the summer transfer window. Will West Ham secure their midfield target or will Tottenham swoop in to sign the promising player? The battle lines are drawn, as the London rivals prepare for an intense negotiation war.