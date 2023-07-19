Harvey Barnes Set for Newcastle Move as Transfer Talks Progress

The Magpies’ Pursuit of Barnes Nears Completion

In the world of football, Newcastle United are on the brink of securing a deal for Leicester City’s midfield maestro, Harvey Barnes. The talks between the two clubs have been a marathon, spanning several weeks, but the finish line is now in sight.

While the transfer fee remains a point of contention, there’s a burgeoning belief that the deal will be finalised by the week’s end. This timeline would allow Barnes to integrate swiftly into Eddie Howe’s squad, a development eagerly anticipated by the Toon Army.

Barnes’ Departure from Leicester: An Inevitable Outcome

Leicester’s unfortunate relegation to the Championship made Barnes’ departure a foregone conclusion. At 25, the midfielder is in his prime and has ambitions that align with top-tier football.

Barnes, who has a single England cap to his name, is eager to add more. His move to Newcastle, a club with Champions League aspirations, could provide the perfect platform for him to showcase his skills on the international stage.

The impending transfer of Allan Saint-Maximin from St James’ Park to Saudi Arabia should facilitate Barnes’ move. It’s a case of one door closing and another opening for the Magpies.

Barnes’ Impressive Track Record at Leicester

During his tenure at Leicester, Barnes found the back of the net 45 times in 187 appearances across all competitions. A product of the Foxes’ Academy, he made his senior debut at the tender age of 18 in a Champions League match against Porto on 7 December 2016.