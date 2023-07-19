Davinson Sanchez Nearing Exit from Spurs in Summer Transfer

Sanchez in Negotiations for a Summer Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back, Davinson Sanchez, is reportedly in discussions with multiple teams regarding a potential summer transfer. This information has been confirmed by reliable sources. The Colombian international is one of several players that the North London club is keen to offload before the transfer window closes.

Sanchez’s Current Status with Spurs

At present, Sanchez is accompanying Tottenham’s first team on their tour of Australia and Asia. Club captain Hugo Lloris is the only senior player who has stayed behind, presumably to finalise his own transfer. However, it appears that Sanchez is nearing his departure from Spurs, as the club has given him the green light to engage in talks with interested parties.

Potential Suitors for Sanchez

Among the clubs showing interest in Sanchez are French side Strasbourg, recently acquired by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, and Russian team Spartak Moscow. There are also potential suitors from Germany. The specifics of these negotiations are yet to be revealed.

Sanchez’s Journey with Tottenham

Sanchez became a part of Tottenham from Ajax in 2017, for a then club-record fee of £42.5m. He quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders in his debut season. However, his performance has been inconsistent since then.

Despite a disappointing display in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth in April, which led to him being booed off by Tottenham supporters, Sanchez has made 205 appearances for the club. He was also part of the squad that reached their first-ever Champions League final.

Spurs’ Future Transfer Plans

In other news, Tottenham is planning to loan out 18-year-old defender Ashley Phillips once he completes his £3m move from Blackburn Rovers. The club is set to outbid Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United for his signature. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen over Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg regarding Micky van de Ven.