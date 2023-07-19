£50m Price Tag Slapped on ex-Blue as Chelsea Search for Defender

The Rising Star of Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi on Chelsea’s Radar

Chelsea’s interest in Marc Guehi illuminates the intricate web of English football transfers. The burgeoning 23-year-old defender, currently at Crystal Palace, finds himself attracting attention from his former club Chelsea, as well as North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea’s Conundrum: Assessing Options Amid Pre-season

Marc Guehi’s departure from West London to Crystal Palace in 2021 for £18 million saw the young England international grow and evolve as a player. Unfortunately for Chelsea, there was no buyback clause included in his contract. Now, Crystal Palace has set their price tag for Guehi at a hefty £50m.

Chelsea’s interest in Guehi has been piqued further following the serious knee injury suffered by Wesley Fofana. As reported by The Evening Standard, the Blues are weighing their options carefully throughout pre-season. Fofana’s surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sees him out for at least six months, with rehabilitation set to continue at Chelsea’s Cobham training centre.

Marc Guehi: Regular Playing Time as a Prerequisite

Guehi, who has matured into one of England’s best central defenders, stipulates that regular first-team football must be part of any transfer deal. Given the depth of Chelsea’s centre-back options, with the likes of Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, and Trevoh Chalobah vying for starting roles, it remains unclear whether the Blues could promise Guehi a frequent spot in the starting XI.

The North London Interest: Arsenal and Tottenham

The intrigue around Guehi extends to the North of London, with both Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly showing long-term interest.

Arsenal, under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, is looking to bolster their defensive unit this summer. However, the Gunners’ plan might lean towards a cheaper, younger option to offer competition to William Saliba, Gabriel, and Ben White.

Spurs, on the other hand, are seeking an exceptional left-sided centre back. Despite their interest in Guehi, they are currently occupied with the negotiations for Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

Pochettino’s Stand: A Defender’s Arrival Still in Discussion

Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino has not entirely dismissed the idea of signing a central defender. Yet, the club appears undecided on how to navigate the issue, given the uncertainty surrounding Fofana’s return to action.

In the game of transfers, Marc Guehi has turned into a coveted asset. As Chelsea mull over their defensive options, and Arsenal and Tottenham monitor the situation from afar, the Crystal Palace star’s future seems set for an intriguing twist.