Fulham Bid for Eredivisie Centre Back

Fulham’s Bold Step Towards Ajax’s Calvin Bassey

A £15m Proposition

In a move that has turned heads in football circles, Fulham have put pen to paper, lodging an initial bid in the region of £15m for the highly sought-after Ajax defender, Calvin Bassey. As reported by The Athletic, the Dutch club are yet to react to this proposition for the multi-skilled 23-year-old, who’s been under the radar of Brighton & Hove Albion as well.

Bassey’s Journey So Far

Calvin Bassey, with a robust four years remaining on his contract, came on board with Ajax just the previous summer. His journey through the football landscape has been remarkable, spanning from two impressive years at Rangers with 65 appearances to his name, a league title in 2021, and a Scottish Cup win the year after.

As a valued member of Ajax, the Nigeria international has scored once and laid out five assists across 39 appearances. With roots in Leicester City’s youth academy, Bassey’s debut on the international stage in March 2022 saw him make 10 appearances for Nigeria, contributing significantly to his rising fame.

Fulham’s Ambitions and Aspirations

This latest move showcases Fulham’s summer objectives clearly, with the club focused on reinforcing various positions within their ranks. Among the array of talented players attracting Fulham’s attention, Timothy Castagne, the Leicester City defender, also finds a mention in The Athletic’s report.

While their bid for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi faced rejection, rumours suggest Fulham’s intentions to counter with another bid for the 22-year-old player. However, in a significant boost for the club, despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Fulham managed to secure Willian with a new one-year deal, the option to extend his tenure by another year.

Resisting Offers

Fulham’s ambitions aren’t restricted to acquisition alone. Under Marco Silva, the club has shown its mettle in resisting attractive offers, including a whopping £45million ($58.8m) bid from West Ham United for their prized midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The forthcoming days promise to be intriguing as Fulham, with their fortified intent, step up their game in the transfer market, blending their defence with the likes of Bassey and extending their offensive with striking talents such as Hudson-Odoi.