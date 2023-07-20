Wolves Eye Experienced Premier League Left Back

Wolves Hunting for Hammers’ Cresswell

From the heart of Wolverhampton emerges a tale of a daring pursuit. Wolves find themselves entangled in talks over West Ham United’s reliable defender, Aaron Cresswell.

A Potential Move for a Seasoned Defender

At 33, Cresswell still has the tenacity of a fresh talent and the wisdom of a seasoned professional. Rumour has it he’s intrigued by the possibility of donning the old gold and black. The £5m discussion between the clubs has football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

“Cresswell is currently down under, partaking in West Ham’s pre-season tour in Australia,” according to reports from The Athletic. Interestingly, during the recent 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, he was noticeably absent, fuelling the swirling speculation about a possible transfer.

Wolves’ Alternatives: Ait-Nouri’s Uncertain Future

The Cresswell pursuit shines a light on Wolves’ ongoing deliberations regarding Rayan Ait-Nouri. Despite only earning nine starting berths in the 2022/23 league season, the young full-back’s potential is undeniable. Yet, with the transfer winds blowing, a loan move might be on the cards.

Cresswell’s Hammer Legacy

It was the summer of 2014 when Cresswell, fresh from Ipswich Town, first pulled on the claret and blue of West Ham. Since then, he’s put in a remarkable shift, amassing a staggering 331 appearances for the Hammers. His tally? Ten goals and an impressive 37 assists, a commendable record for any defender.

Cresswell’s time at West Ham is also marked by a significant milestone. He was instrumental in West Ham’s victorious UEFA Conference League campaign last season. This marked the club’s first European triumph since 1965, an achievement further elevating the former Tranmere Rovers defender’s standing.