Fulham Star Trying to Force Move to Saudi Arabia

Tussle Over Mitrovic’s Future

A tempestuous swirl of discontent has beset Fulham, as Aleksandar Mitrovic, the club’s revered talisman, wrestles to sever his ties with the side. Sky-high demands by Fulham are barring the Serbian striker’s escape route to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, in a saga that is enraging both fans and the player himself.

“I will never play for the club again”, an incensed Mitrovic reportedly vowed by Sky Sports, in the wake of Fulham rebuffing two successive bids from Al-Hilal, the latter valued at a hefty £34m. Yet, to the Whites, Mitrovic is worth no less than £52m, a valuation underpinning the club’s uncompromising stance. Such stubborn resolve has prompted Mitrovic to contemplate a full-scale walkout, a calamity narrowly averted by Pini Zahavi, his agent, and PFA representatives.

Echoing Neves’ Path to Saudi Riches

In an intriguing twist, the 28-year-old striker looks set to replicate the move of Wolves’ icon Ruben Neves, who switched to the Saudi side in a high-profile £47m transfer recently. The lure of a potential salary triple his current weekly earning of £120,000 has added fuel to Mitrovic’s fervour to leave.

Despite the conflict, he has conceded to join Fulham’s US tour this Thursday. Yet, the shadow of uncertainty looms large over his future. Amidst this turmoil, Zahavi has been advocating for a compromise on Mitrovic’s value, proposing a bracket of £35m to £45m to appease the warring sides.

Al-Hilal’s Saudi Windfall

Al-Hilal, along with three other Saudi clubs, recently welcomed a significant cash influx from the country’s Public Investment Fund. This economic boost has enabled them to procure football’s high-calibre talents, with Fulham’s striker their latest target.

This interest follows their signing of Mitrovic’s compatriot, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, and Chelsea’s towering defender Kalidou Koulibaly, in deals totalling close to £100m.

Fulham’s Mitrovic, contracted until June 2026, emerged as Al-Hilal’s interest after a failed attempt to poach Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. Since Mitrovic’s £25m switch from Newcastle in 2018, he has registered an impressive tally of 111 goals in 205 outings for the Cottagers.

Ruffling Feathers at Craven Cottage

This isn’t the first time Al-Hilal’s interest has disrupted tranquillity at Craven Cottage. Recently, their attempt to entice Fulham manager Marco Silva with a staggering £17m contract offer made headlines. While Silva declined the lucrative offer, choosing instead to battle the storm stirred by Saudi Arabian funds, he’s now dealing with the potential loss of key player Joao Palhinha.

In the midst of this, Fulham isn’t idle in the transfer market, with reports suggesting a £15m bid for Ajax defender Calvin Bassey. Interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leicester’s Timothy Castagne also add to their transfer activities. But for now, all eyes remain on the unfolding saga of Aleksandar Mitrovic.