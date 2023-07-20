Harvey Barnes Set for Medical: Newcastle’s Bold Acquisition

Newcastle’s Advance: Medical for Barnes in the Offing

Barnstorming to Barnes

Newcastle United are moving forward with determination, ensuring all eyes remain on their impending acquisition of the talented 25-year-old winger, Harvey Barnes. The £35 million deal promises to be a power move that will rock the north-east, and sources close to Football Insider reveal that Barnes’ medical examination is imminent.

It’s a fitting move for the club, the culmination of a long-term tracking by the recruitment team. The advance to Barnes signifies their commitment to augmenting the squad, having already secured the signature of Sandro Tonali for £52m from AC Milan earlier this summer.

Funds Fuelling the Fire

The departure of Alan Saint-Maximin to the Saudi league opens up financial space under the Financial Fair Play rules, enabling Newcastle to bring in more coveted players. Barnes’ move epitomises the quality of targets Newcastle are seeking as they look to strengthen their ranks further.

The Leicester Exodus Continues

Barnes’ departure from Leicester, a club recently relegated to the Championship, continues a trend of talent drain from the Foxes, with James Maddison already out the door and Kelechi Iheanacho’s exit seemingly impending amid robust interest from Everton. This splurge of star sales is a boon for Newcastle, with Barnes becoming their second marquee acquisition of the summer.

Barnes: The Coveted Capture

Newcastle’s capture of Barnes underscores a major coup in the face of strong interest from Premier League competitors including West Ham, Aston Villa, and Tottenham. Barnes, who netted 13 goals last season even as Leicester struggled, was keen to make a Premier League return following his club’s relegation.

Newcastle’s pursuit of excellence is clear, with at least two more signings anticipated, even as further departures may be required. Leicester, on the other hand, are dealing with the aftermath of their relegation, already losing key players and actively working on replacements. The power dynamics are shifting, and with Barnes on board, Newcastle are poised for an exciting future.