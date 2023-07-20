Old Trafford’s Conundrum: The Hunt for a New No.9

The Red Devils Search for a Sharpshooter: Manchester United’s Transfer Conundrum

The Old Trafford Conundrum: The Hunt for a No.9

The charm and magnetism of Manchester United’s football has always hinged on its glorious forward line. The imminent task at hand for manager Erik ten Hag is to bring a prolific striker into the fold, a No.9 to step into the gargantuan shoes left by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club had thought they’d found their man in Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old prodigy who netted nine times in Serie A last season. Alas, the dream seems to be slipping away, as reported by Football Transfers.

A deal with Hojlund’s club, Atalanta, has proved to be a significant hurdle. The Italians are demanding a hefty £60m plus bonuses. With Hojlund’s contract running until 2027, Atalanta clearly holds the upper hand, leaving United to consider other alternatives.

Is the Weghorst Saga Set for a Dramatic U-Turn?

One name in the frame, intriguingly, is Wout Weghorst. A familiar figure at Old Trafford, Weghorst spent the latter part of last season with the Red Devils. However, his time in the Premier League was marked by his failure to find the net. This, coupled with the financial concerns surrounding the Glazers’ sluggishness over the club’s takeover, may leave fans less than enthusiastic about his return.

Yet, Weghorst’s work ethic has earned him commendations from Ten Hag, which could make him a viable “contingency plan”.

The Search Broadens: New Faces on United’s Radar

United, thus, seem set on diversifying their options. ESPN suggests that Randal Kolo-Muani, the Frankfurt sharpshooter, is a primary target. The substantial €100m price tag once attached to his name could have been a sticking point, but there are whispers of a possible reduction.

Other names linked with the Red Devils include Spurs’ Harry Kane and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. Both, however, have been deemed financially out of reach. Joao Felix’s openly expressed desire to switch Madrid for Barcelona further dims the prospect of him heading to Manchester.

The Porto forward, Mehdi Taremi, presents a more cost-effective alternative, while Dusan Tadic, although mooted, has already committed his future to Fenerbahce, ruling out a move to United.

With the clock ticking and the transfer window rapidly closing, United face an uphill battle to recruit a striker that fits both their budget and ambitions. The ongoing transfer saga, undoubtedly, will be the source of much speculation in the coming weeks.