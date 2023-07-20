Everton on Verge of Signing Promising Leeds Talent

Everton’s Pursuit of Leeds Starlet: A Transfer Tango

Despite the rigours of a recent relegation battle, Everton has found the wherewithal to doggedly track Leeds United’s prodigious winger, Wilfried Gnonto. The Merseyside club’s efforts, initiated as early as April, underline their firm resolve.

Gnonto: A Prospect Worth Chasing

Gnonto, who moved to Leeds from FC Zurich for a modest £4m last year, quickly emerged as a bright spark in a difficult Championship season for the Yorkshire outfit. The teenage talent netted twice and contributed four assists in 24 league games, evoking admiration far beyond Elland Road.

Rejected but Unperturbed

Football Transfers, reveal that Everton’s opening £15m bid for Gnonto was rebuffed by Leeds. However, it’s anticipated that another offer is in the pipeline. Leeds’ appraisal of the player is nearer to £19m, suggesting that a middle ground could well be found.

Inside Talks Continue

Claudio Vigorelli, Gnonto’s agent, reportedly visited Finch Farm earlier this year. Ever since, discussions have been ongoing. This dialogue, coupled with Gnonto’s apparent eagerness to don the Everton shirt, hints at a potentially fruitful conclusion.

Leeds’ Reluctant Farewell

Leeds, having already bid adieu to numerous key figures, are keen to retain Gnonto. Yet, such a scenario appears increasingly improbable. Given their dire circumstances, the Whites may well be compelled to loosen their hold on the starlet, setting the stage for Everton’s coup.