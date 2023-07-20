£70m Price Tag Slapped on Midfielder amid Liverpool FC Interest

The Merseyside Interest: Liverpool FC Eye Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure

There’s a wave of interest sweeping from Merseyside to London, the epicentre being Crystal Palace’s midfield dynamo, Cheick Doucoure. With Jurgen Klopp at the helm, Liverpool FC seem to be keen on strengthening their midfield. The Reds’ attention now appears to be fixed on Doucoure, a talent whose stature has grown exponentially over a short span at Selhurst Park, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Klopp Effect: Reinforcing the Midfield

The summer has seen Klopp focus on revamping his squad, particularly in the centre of the park. The Anfield club has already welcomed Alexis MacAllister and Dominic Szoboszlai into their ranks, but it seems Klopp’s quest for further midfield prowess continues unabated.

Henderson and Fabinho: Leaving Room for Reinforcements

The rumoured departure of Reds’ stalwart and captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ettifaq, coupled with the potential exit of Fabinho, also supposedly heading to Saudi Arabia, have punctuated the need for more midfield support.

Doucoure: A Rising Star in Selhurst Park

Doucoure, a name that has been making the rounds in Liverpool’s transfer circles, might be the solution to the Reds’ midfield conundrum. The Mali international’s journey to becoming a subject of Liverpool’s interest has been remarkable. A mere year ago, Doucoure made the switch from French side Lens to Palace, in an £18 million deal. Today, the south London club values their midfield gem at a minimum of £70 million.

A Calculated Pursuit from Liverpool

Though the Anfield side has yet to make a formal approach, they are reportedly in the process of calculating the cost of landing Doucoure. Palace, on the other hand, is steeling itself for an impending enquiry.

Doucoure’s Dilemma: Palace’s Plans or Liverpool’s Interest?

The 23-year-old midfield maestro is aware of Liverpool’s interest, yet Crystal Palace hopes to retain his services for the forthcoming season. However, insiders suggest that Palace officials may struggle to decline an offer ranging between £70m-£80m.

Doucoure’s Value to the Eagles

Doucoure has proven to be a cornerstone of Crystal Palace’s set-up within a year. As the club eyes a minimum top 10 finish next season, Doucoure is considered central to these ambitions. Yet, the lure of a substantial profit on their £18 million investment may eventually sway the Eagles’ decision.

Doucoure’s Worth in the Current Market

The present market trends and player valuations give an insight into Palace’s price tag for Doucoure. With Arsenal securing West Ham’s Declan Rice for £105 million and Brighton valuing Moises Caicedo, a Chelsea target, at £100 million, Palace officials believe that their midfield gem, Doucoure, commands a price of at least £70 million.