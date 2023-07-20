Lo Celso and Fornals: Betis’ Ultimate Pursuit

The stage is set in La Liga’s theatrical landscape as Real Betis fervently chases a sensational double swoop. The Verdiblancos are eager to replace the nearly-departed Sergio Canales with two premier league stalwarts – Giovani Lo Celso and Pablo Fornals as per Relevo.

A Breath of Fresh Air for Betis’ Economy

Canales’ imminent move to Mexico’s Rayados comes as a breath of financial fresh air for Betis. His transfer fee coupled with the release of his substantial wage bill gives the Spanish club a much-needed economic lift. Tottenham and West Ham, however, remain firm in their demand for transfer fees for Lo Celso and Fornals respectively, propelling Betis to explore creative solutions to these challenging transactions.

The Pursuit of Lo Celso

Lo Celso, once a beloved figure at Heliópolis, has been in vice president José Miguel López Catalán’s sights ever since his departure. His name popped up as a possibility during previous transfer windows, with a temporary stint at Villarreal, but it is now that the Betis leadership has made their intentions clear. The highly competitive nature of the deal, however, adds a layer of complexity to Lo Celso’s potential return.

Fornals: A Name on the Table

Fornals’ name surfaced, alongside Lo Celso’s, fueling Betis’ ambition for a formidable midfield duo. Fornals, who previously worked under Betis’ current coach, Manuel Pellegrini, at West Ham, views his time in London as a concluded chapter. This opens a door for Betis to bring him back to Spain, even as offers from more exotic destinations tempt the Castellón native.

With only a year left on his contract, West Ham is likely to command a modest fee for Fornals. A potential player trade scenario involving Betis’ Luiz Felipe could also be on the cards. Although Fornals is less attack-minded compared to Lo Celso, his versatility appeals to Pellegrini, who sees him as a worthy candidate to fill the void left by Canales.

In conclusion, the strategic manoeuvres of Betis, fuelled by Pellegrini’s vision and the club’s resilient economic revival, could potentially reshape their midfield with the acquisition of Lo Celso and Fornals. Only time will tell whether the Verdiblancos’ audacious pursuit will yield the desired results.