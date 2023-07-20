Croatian Talent Sparks Transfer Interest at Arsenal

Eye on Zagreb: The Gunners Set Sights on Croatian Talent

Zagreb’s Star in Arsenal’s Radar

London’s football landscape could soon be lit by a rising star from Eastern Europe, as Arsenal set their sights on Dinamo Zagreb’s midfield maestro, Martin Baturina as per Daily Express. The 20-year-old playmaker recently dazzled scouts with a remarkable performance at the UEFA U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia, despite Croatia’s underwhelming tournament run. Baturina’s elegant control and exquisite weight of pass in the centre of the pitch have, in his homeland, earned him comparisons to the revered Luka Modric.

Baturina’s Shining Season with Dinamo Zagreb

Baturina, who penned a fresh contract in April, has been nothing short of sensational for Dinamo. Last season, he commanded the pitch in 48 appearances across competitions, including 11 in the Champions League, netting six goals and providing 13 assists for the Croatian titans.

The Gunners Scouting in Zagreb

As part of their future-focused strategy, Arsenal had dispatched scouts to Zagreb regularly throughout last season. Initial interest revolved around the highly-rated 23-year-old central defender, Josip Sutalo, viewed as a potential alternate target to Jurrien Timber. However, the Croatian international has found himself in a transfer tug-of-war between Ajax and RB Leipzig.

Baturina’s Arsenal Future

Though an immediate transfer doesn’t seem on the horizon, insiders at Dinamo disclose that the Gunners hold Baturina in high esteem. As the North London outfit strategises its future, checks on Baturina are expected to persist into the next season.