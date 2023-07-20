Crystal Palace Defender Back on Chelsea’s Radar

A Chance for Reunion Amidst Shuffling Squad

The Kings Road blues, in a recent update from The Guardian, have a host of transfers on their plate, with the focus primarily being on sales. The recent handshake with Marseille will see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang embarking on a fresh start with a three-year deal. This ex-Arsenal frontman, failing to leave an imprint since his arrival from Barcelona, found himself side-lined during the American pre-season tour.

Chelsea, without any strings attached, chose not to demand a fee for the 34-year-old striker, possibly marking an era of prudent financial decisions for the London giants.

Marc Guéhi: A Palace Gem that Once Belonged to Chelsea

A devastating injury to Wesley Fofana has thrust the Chelsea management into seeking reinforcements for their defence, bringing the ex-academy player, Marc Guéhi into the limelight. The 23-year-old centre-back, a success story at Selhurst Park since his £18m departure from Chelsea, could soon be returning to his former hunting grounds.

The Selhurst sensation’s performance has not gone unnoticed, with his name being whispered in circles predicting the England squad for Euro 2024. While Arsenal and Tottenham are known admirers, Chelsea’s unique rights to match any bid for the Crystal Palace defender might just tilt the scale in their favour.

Defensive Dilemma at Chelsea

One question that looms large in Chelsea’s corridors is the appropriate response to Fofana’s injury, essentially writing off most of his next season. It will be interesting to see whether the Blues are willing to loosen their purse strings for a top-tier defender.

Despite the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly, the squad still boasts defensive stalwarts like Thiago Silva, Benoît Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Trevoh Chalobah. However, uncertainty is in the air. Silva’s age, Badiashile’s fitness, and Inter Milan’s interest in Chalobah all raise questions about Chelsea’s defensive depth.

Yet, despite this swirling uncertainty, the Blues’ interest in Guéhi has been characterised as tentative, with the management also pondering the need for a taller centre-back to bolster their height-challenged midfield.

Chelsea’s Striker Hunt Continues

The Stamford Bridge side is not just interested in defenders. The club is also reportedly planning a bid for Elye Wahi, Montpellier’s 19-goal striker, amidst competition from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. Upon successful acquisition, Chelsea intends to loan him to Strasbourg, where they recently purchased a majority stake.

As Chelsea navigates this fluid transfer market, the prospect of a Guéhi return presents an intriguing subplot in the club’s quest for squad balance. Only time will tell how this saga unfolds.