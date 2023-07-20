Rooney Speaks Out on Maguire’s Manchester United Status

Rooney’s Bold Call: Manchester United’s Loss May Be Maguire’s Gain

In a remarkable conversation with The Athletic, Wayne Rooney, the celebrated former Manchester United striker, has commented on the surprising change of circumstances surrounding Harry Maguire. Having been ousted from his role as the Red Devils’ skipper after a mere eight Premier League starts last season, Rooney suggests it could be the ideal moment for a fresh start.

The £80m Question: Maguire’s Future In Doubt

Despite an impressive contract which binds him until 2025, there are rumblings of a potential summer departure for the 30-year-old England stalwart. An intriguing link to West Ham United has already surfaced, with Rooney expressing the necessity of Maguire’s possible move.

“To have the armband taken off you, how does he move forward with the club? That shows the manager really doesn’t believe in him,” the all-time leading United scorer soberly admitted. “The manager has shown he is not part of the plans.”

Maguire’s Career Prospects: A New Chapter

Rooney is resolute in his view that it’s time for Maguire to prioritise his career. “I’m sure Harry will want to go and play – for himself, for his England career – to put himself in the best position to be as successful as he can.”

The Changing Guard at Old Trafford

While United’s manager Erik ten Hag remains tight-lipped about his new captain, Rooney sees it as an opportunity to energise another squad member. Furthermore, the current DC United coach signalled “the right time” for David de Gea, the seasoned Spanish goalkeeper, to also part ways with Old Trafford after a modest exit at the end of his 12-year contract.

It is evident that Manchester United is in the midst of a considerable transition, with Rooney’s candid insights illuminating the complexities within the Old Trafford dressing room.