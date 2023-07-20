Mitrovic’s Departure Could Spell Disaster For Fulham

Saudi Pro League’s Big Spending Spree

As the Saudi Pro League teams continue to throw money around with reckless abandon, it appears that the Premier League has become a hunting ground for the PIF-backed big four who are looking to build “super teams” with big-name stars.

Al-Hilal’s Star-Studded Signings

One of those PIF-backed clubs is Al-Hilal who have signed Premier League stars Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, as well as snapping up one of the best players in all of Serie A in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Neves and Milinkovic-Savic deals were especially surprising as they don’t fit the “over 30 and declining” profile of players like Koulibaly and others who are gathering in the Middle East.

Building a Consistent Team

Clearly Al Hilal want to build a team with star names still in their prime who might not be of the same type of calibre as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo but who, over the course of a season, might be able to maintain a more consistent level.

Mitrovic: The Next Target

Following on from the signing of Milinkovic-Savic it appears they have now set their sights on his close friend and international team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham.

Mitrovic’s Journey in Premier League

Mitrovic joined Fulham in the winter window of the 17/18 season and prior to this season had developed a reputation of being far too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League. He put that to bed last season, scoring 14 goals in just over 2000 minutes.

A Season of Ups and Downs

His season wasn’t without disappointment though as he was handed an eight-match ban for grabbing the arm of a referee. It felt like an unjust ban, and it was a real shame because Mitrovic had been so impressive up to that point in the season.

Mitrovic’s Potential Move to Saudi Pro League

Reports suggest that Mitrovic has agreed to personal terms with the Saudi club and is determined to move. It would be disappointing from a Premier League perspective because the 28-year-old is one of the best strikers in the division and a lot of fun to watch, but from a Fulham perspective, it’s potentially devastating.

The Impact on Fulham

They have turned down two bids for the player so far, and Mitrovic has reportedly declared that he will never play for the club again as he looks to secure the untold wealth on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

He is Fulham’s star, their talisman, and their best player. He enabled them to compete at the highest level last season and was vital to them outperforming expectations in their first season back in the top flight. To lose him unexpectedly, without a succession plan in place, could have a catastrophic impact on them next summer.

The Challenge of Replacing Mitrovic

The market is not flush with strikers who could come in and replace what he brings, not just in terms of goals but also hold-up and link play, work rate, and defensive contributions on set pieces.

Looking Ahead: Fulham’s Options

Perhaps they might look to replace him with multiple players, although that could prove cost-prohibitive, but if they are going to let him leave they need to do so soon in order to begin the process of replacing him.