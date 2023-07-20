Marc Guehi’s Potential Return to Chelsea Explored

Chelsea’s New Season Plans Shaken by Fofana’s ACL Injury

Chelsea’s preparation for the new season took a hit in recent days with the news that Wesley Fofana has been ruled out with a torn ACL. The young Frenchman, signed from Leicester City last summer, was expected to play a big role in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans but now Chelsea’s new manager will have to move to plan B for the upcoming season.

It’s the third major of Fofana’s career and the sixth knee injury of his career. He missed almost the entirety of the 21/22 season after a fibula fracture suffered in a pre-season game whilst at Leicester and then was absent for 20 games last year with a knee issue. Fofana is still only 22 but it is worrying for such a young player to have dealt with so many injuries at this stage of his career.

Potential In-House Solutions: Silva and Chalobah

With Fofana out of action, there has been much speculation of what Chelsea will do. They have in-house options in Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah and could well decide to use them as the right-sided central defender in partnership with Benoit Badiashile or Levi Colwill in the left-sided role.

Silva and Chalobah are more suited to playing in a back three than the back four that Pochettinho tends to favour and perhaps the Argentine will be forced to adopt a different shape than he would like in order to make up for Fofana’s absence. Perhaps not though.

Potential External Solution: Marc Guehi

Or Chelsea could look to buy someone. Reports since the Fofana news have linked them to Marc Guehi, the Chelsea academy graduate who departed Stamford Bridge for Crystal Palace in 2021.

Guehi is an outstanding defender and would fit very well next to either Colwill or Badiashile. He would bring leadership and organisation to the back line as well, which could be useful without Silva in the team to bark orders. A move back to Chelsea would likely appeal to Guehi, who joined the club as a seven-year-old. The profile, and financial benefits, of such a move are clear to see. But what would it mean in the long term? Fofana is injured, he hasn’t left the club. He will return, potentially this season. Would Guehi then find himself in a battle for his place with Fofana or would he be assured of retaining his place in the team?

Guehi’s Future: A Delicate Decision

He’s not only a nailed on starter at Palace, he’s the club captain. He’s establishing himself in the England set-up and if he is patient he will get himself a move to a bigger club, but he must pick the right club. One where his development will continue and he has assurances. Chelsea might not be that club. Not at this point in time.