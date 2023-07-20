New Zealand’s Landmark Win Opens Women’s World Cup 2023

Kiwi Night to Remember On Opening Night of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Auckland’s Historical Evening

As the twilight embraced Auckland, history was being written. Eden Park bore witness to an evening where co-hosts New Zealand marked their maiden victory on the global stage, stunning their adversaries, Norway. The narrative spun around Hannah Wilkinson who expertly connected with Jacqui Hand’s cross. The scoreboard illuminated with her goal, but it was the eyes of the 42,137 attendees, the largest for a football match in New Zealand, that truly lit up.

“Even missing the 89th-minute penalty couldn’t dampen our spirits,” stated a passionate fan amidst the roaring celebrations, referencing Ria Percival’s near miss.

Rising Above Past Shadows

It’s essential to understand the backdrop. New Zealand’s national side had previously tasted disappointment in their last 15 World Cup outings. But on this magical night, the drought ceased. The zenith was reached 48 minutes into the game, when Wilkinson, amidst a roar that can only be described as deafening, broke the deadlock.

While Norway did bring their pedigree as the 1995 world champions, their opportunity to level the scales after Wilkinson’s strike saw Arsenal’s Frida Maanum missing her shot.

Global Eyes, Local Passion

The 2023 edition of the Women’s World Cup has the world watching, with FIFA estimating around two billion tuning in. And with Eden Park taking centre stage for the inaugural game, emotions ran high. Veterans Percival and Riley, representing New Zealand for the fifth time in World Cup competitions, couldn’t hold back their tears during the anthems. As the match commenced, post a dazzling fireworks spectacle, waves of Mexican roars dominated the crowd.

Brighton’s Rebekah Stott, standing tall against Norway’s Ada Hegerberg, had the attendees on their feet. Yet, the night truly belonged to Wilkinson, the last Kiwi to score at the 2015 World Cup.

Norway’s Miscalculation

Hege Riise, Norway’s coach, had expressed her team’s thrill at facing the hosts amidst their fervent supporters. But the script wasn’t to Norway’s favour. Switzerland now looms as their next challenge, especially after an underwhelming outing in Auckland.

Riise’s post-match comments hinted at the eerie morning they had, waking up to “helicopters and police outside the team hotel” following the shooting in Auckland. But being the leader she is, Riise stated, “It hasn’t affected us in how we performed. We didn’t get any momentum.”

Indeed, after their 8-0 drubbing by England and a subsequent loss to Austria in Euro 2022, Norway finds itself trying to find its footing. Their 12 attempts, a shot skimming the bar, and Guro Reiten’s scuffed effort all painted a picture of a team unable to find their groove.

Player of the Match: Hannah Wilkinson