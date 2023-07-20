Report: Liverpool Captain’s New Wage Lower Than First Thought

The Anfield Conundrum: Jordan Henderson’s Arabian Pay Packet

Rumours of Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia, from Liverpool’s iconic Anfield, have been dominating the back pages for days. Tales of astronomical wages on the horizon for the Liverpool captain had heads spinning, with the touted figure reaching as high as a dizzying £700,000 per week. But as it turns out, the reality of Henderson’s impending Arabian wealth is somewhat different. According to David Lynch, the respected football reporter from This Is Anfield, the actual number is significantly more grounded.

From Astronomical to Mere Stratospheric

Far from the much-publicised £700,000 per week, Lynch has revealed that the Liverpool midfielder will actually be pocketing closer to £350,000 per week. That’s almost half the figure the masses were led to believe. Notably, this sum is tax-free, a significant fact that certainly explains the initial financial misconceptions. Even with this significant wage cut, the offer is still almost four times Henderson’s current weekly pay at Liverpool, a figure that remains compelling for the experienced player.

Jordan Henderson: A Red No More

If there’s one thing we can’t deny, it’s the ‘life changing’ nature of this opportunity for Henderson. Presently, the Liverpool captain’s annual earnings hover just below the £10 million mark, before tax. Moving to the Middle East on these terms would certainly equate to a substantial increase in his financial power. The added benefit of a three-year contract, instead of the remaining two years at Liverpool, is undoubtedly an appealing bonus.

Henderson’s Middle Eastern Turn

Despite the lower-than-expected wage, the deal still represents a considerable step up for Jordan Henderson. A huge increase in salary, a longer contract, and a new adventure await him. It’s a fascinating twist for the captain, Liverpool, and indeed, for the world of football itself.

The £12 Million Goodbye

Liverpool’s hierarchy didn’t hesitate in their negotiations either. A neat sum of £12 million was agreed upon with Al Ettifaq as the initial transfer fee. This marks the end of an era, a fond farewell to Henderson’s 12 years of service at Anfield, filled with countless memories.