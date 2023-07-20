Chelsea Slap £40m Valuation on England Midfielder

Conor Gallagher on the Move? Chelsea Slaps £40m Price Tag

Chelsea’s Bold Valuation

Chelsea are reportedly setting their sights high with a staggering £40million price tag on Conor Gallagher. This ambitious valuation reflects Gallagher’s potential and stature within the Chelsea ranks, despite a season riddled with player departures, including stalwarts like Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Pochettino’s Midfield Overhaul

The manager at the helm, Mauricio Pochettino, is keen on orchestrating a comprehensive revamp of the midfield. Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is the primary target, complementing Gallagher’s presence, especially alongside Enzo Fernandez. However, Chelsea continue to scout for opportunities to enhance their midfield prowess.

Persistent Speculation Around Gallagher’s Future

Regardless of Caicedo’s potential move to the West London side, rumours about Gallagher’s future are relentless. His compatibility with Enzo Fernandez lend further intrigue to the narrative. Gallagher, 23, has battled to secure a starting berth during his Chelsea tenure.

It’s conjectured that the club’s decision-makers, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, are open to selling Gallagher to bolster their FFP position. Any potential deal, however, will be no less than the hefty £40million figure, as reported by Football Transfers.

Additional interest for Gallagher comes from West Ham United, a club known for strategic moves, such as their recent £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Uncertainty from Germany

The German outfit, Borussia Dortmund, also emerged as prospective suitors for Gallagher at the close of the 2022-23 season. But the buzz around a potential move to Dortmund has since waned.

Gallagher, with two years left on his Chelsea contract, might only see a move if he pursues increased game time. His journey, right from the Chelsea academy to a successful loan stint at Crystal Palace, has been closely monitored, with many clubs linked but no substantial developments so far.