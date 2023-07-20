Sela Cup: Newcastle United’s Lucrative Preseason Event

A Grand Football Affair in Newcastle Beckons: Sela Cup Bonanza

When the summer sun blazes down on St James’ Park this August, Newcastle United’s prestigious home will transform into an international theatre for an enticing preseason contest, the Sela Cup, promising an impressive £6 million windfall for the beloved Magpies. This is a bounty that Football Insider’s keen analysis predicts to spring from ticket sales, further game day takings from stadium amenities, and sponsorship dues from Sela and VisitMalta.

A Summer Highlight at St James’ Park: The Inaugural Sela Cup

The disclosure came earlier this month that the Toon Army will be hosting the debut Sela Cup, gathering football giants from across Europe in a dynamic round-robin format. The competitive fray includes Newcastle themselves, the flair of Spanish side Villarreal, the elegance of French team Nice and the might of Italian powerhouse Fiorentina.

Set for the weekend of 5th and 6th August, the entire spectacle will be held at the historic St James’ Park. The programme also includes an exhilarating clash between Newcastle Women and West Brom Women to grace the turf on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets, Sales and a Complete Sell-Out

With day tickets priced at £30 for adults and a weekend pass available at £55, there’s a genuine expectancy to see the illustrious St James’ Park full to the rafters on both days. Such a crowd would offer a riveting backdrop to the games while simultaneously lining the coffers of Newcastle United.

More Than a Shirt Sponsor: Sela’s Involvement

Newly committed as a £25 million-per-year shirt sponsor, Saudi Arabian event planners Sela will not only see their logo emblazoned on the front of the Magpie’s kit but also are instrumental in the organisation of the cup that shares their name.

VisitMalta: Adding a Touch of the Mediterranean

As part of the tournament’s sponsorship, VisitMalta has secured their place in the event through a modest contribution. This alliance secures the Mediterranean brand a vibrant presence at St James’ Park, with their insignia set to illuminate the stadium over the tournament weekend.

Before the Sela Cup: The Premier League’s Summer Series

Before the Sela Cup graces the pitch of St James’ Park, Newcastle have a busy schedule ahead in the Premier League’s Summer Series, hosted across the pond in the United States. With fixtures against Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Brighton, the Magpies have a demanding tour before they take flight back to Tyneside, ready to host their lucrative preseason spectacular.