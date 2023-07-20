Juventus Star Sets Off Man United and Liverpool Transfer Tussle

United and Liverpool to Lock Horns for Juventus Star Federico Chiesa

Manchester United are girding their loins for an impending tug-of-war with Liverpool to court Juventus’ versatile forward Federico Chiesa. Meanwhile, a curveball emerges as Newcastle also express an interest in this dazzling player. As reported by Football Transfers.

Juventus Puts Chiesa on Sale to Hit Profit Targets

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on a summer profit of €140m, and it appears that Chiesa, one of the big guns of Serie A, might be part of their exit plan. A fee of €50m (£43.3m) is rumoured to be the price tag, making the 25-year-old a valuable asset on the market.

Federico Chiesa would be a quality option to have imo. • Plays across the front three.

• Good with both feet.

• Pacey.

• Skillfull.

• Not afraid to run at/take on defenders. Really think he’d fit in well! 🔥 #MUFC ✅pic.twitter.com/vzPDEjUPSV — ManUtdMania (@ManUtdMania_) July 20, 2023

Chiesa’s Journey and Performance

In the world of football, Federico Chiesa is a familiar name. Three years ago, the Italian star transferred from Fiorentina to Juventus, initially on loan before a €42.5m permanent move was finalised. His current contract with the Serie A titans extends for two more years.

After suffering an ACL rupture that kept him on the sidelines for most of 2022, Chiesa ended last season with a flourish, contributing to four goals in his last five appearances.

A Perfect Fit for United’s Dynamic Offence?

The adaptability of Chiesa, with his capability to operate from either flank or as a secondary striker, could make him a valuable addition to Erik ten Hag’s team. But the primary objective for United remains to find a new number nine, a position left vacant since Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial exit in November.

Despite Burnley’s Wout Weghorst filling the gap on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season, the need for a long-term solution persists. It seems United may have found their answer in Rasmus Hojlund, the promising Atalanta striker. Hojlund appears to be Old Trafford-bound, reportedly having already agreed personal terms with the 13-time Premier League champions.

Whether Chiesa joins Hojlund at Old Trafford remains to be seen, but this summer promises plenty of excitement as United, Liverpool, and Newcastle vie for his signature.