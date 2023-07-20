Can Chelsea Land Brazilian Superstar Striker?

Neymar Unveils Future Career Plan Amid Persisting Chelsea Rumours

With the upcoming summer transfer window, talks of Neymar’s potential move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue to stir. With Chelsea and an undisclosed Premier League team showing interest, the 31-year-old footballer’s future hangs in the balance. The player’s prospects gained further momentum when the news broke about Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami, an MLS outfit, after his exit from PSG.

Missed Opportunity for the Blues

Nearly a decade ago, Chelsea came close to securing Neymar, with lucrative offers on the table. However, despite the considerable financial incentives from the west of London, Neymar ultimately made the decision to play for Barcelona.

The potential sale of Neymar by PSG was already a talking point last summer. Though there were negotiations with Todd Boehly, a move to England never materialised. Speculations was rife about Neymar considering a switch to the Premier League, specifically Manchester United. Chelsea’s interest in the footballer has been well-documented over the years.

PSG’s Viewpoint & Neymar’s Intentions

In an interview with Brazilian YouTube channel Que Papinho, Neymar clarified his stance.

“I hope to play this season at PSG, I have a contract with Paris,” he explained.

Neymar remained silent on the topic of his departure, indicating that there’s been no official word yet.

Neymar also opened up about his recovery from injury, saying, “The process was very painful and it is very difficult, but I am trying to come back well. Obviously, winning is always part of the objectives, but I want to play well again, that’s the first thing.”

€45 Million Offer from Al-Hilal

According to CBS Sports, a senior delegation from Al-Hilal arrived in the French capital recently, seeking to negotiate Neymar’s transfer. Their proposition was quite tempting, a yearly package matching that of Ronaldo’s, reported at approximately €200 million (£171m).

An Exit Strategy?

The dispute between Neymar and fellow PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe may soon see a resolution, with PSG considering letting Neymar go. Speculation of an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have surfaced, amidst Chelsea’s ongoing interest in Neymar.

Neymar on his future: “I hope it’s at PSG (next season). I have a contract, no one has informed me of anything”. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 “Even if there isn’t much love between the fans & the player, I will be there (at PSG), with love or without love”, told @CazeTVOficial. pic.twitter.com/kM3rkr7s9a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Following Messi’s exit and his role as an intermediary in the Mbappe-Neymar feud, PSG seems keen on a team revamp. Al-Hilal’s representatives’ arrival in France to negotiate a deal for Neymar has raised many eyebrows. This development comes on the heels of a February meeting between Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and PSG chiefs.

Reports suggest a potential transfer triangle between Neymar, PSG, and Barcelona. With Barcelona’s interest in Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, Chelsea could be in the clear to make a move for Neymar. However, Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona’s boss, has ruled out Neymar’s return to the Catalan club, stating Neymar is not in their plan.

Push for Exit

Brazilian publication UOL reported that PSG is willing to sell Neymar at a ‘significantly’ lower offer than usual. Neymar is reportedly aware of the French club’s stance and is pushing for an exit. Chelsea’s competition includes Manchester United and Newcastle.

Neymar has previously expressed his concerns over the physicality in Ligue 1 and the Premier League. However, he also stated that every top player must at least once play in the Premier League. Despite his physicality concerns, he spoke highly of the competition in the English league.

Behind Closed Doors

French media outlet Le Parisien earlier reported a confidential meeting between Todd Boehly and Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a potential deal for Neymar, lending further weight to the rumours. It seems the American billionaire has taken matters into his own hands.

As reported by Football London, the upcoming weeks will bring more clarity about Neymar’s future, especially with Chelsea’s long-term interest in the footballer and the persistent rumours about his move.