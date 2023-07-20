Manchester City Have Mastered The Academy Game

Manchester City’s Profitable Youth Strategy

On August 31st 2017 Manchester City sold Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £8mil, while including future protections such as a sell-on clause to ensure they were not left short-changed on a player they had signed as a 15-year-old from Watford.

Many were shocked by the decision. Sancho was regarded as one of the biggest talents in England and seen, along with fellow City youngster Phil Foden, as a certainty to one day star for England. How could City let such a talent leave?

A Trend Begins: Elite Development Squad

Sancho wasn’t the only talented player who had been developed in-house as part of their Elite Development Squad that City said goodbye to that summer either. Kelechi Iheanacho and Olivier Ntcham also moved on as City brought in a total of almost £38mil for players who had featured in their academy.

That would be the start of a trend. In 2018 Brahim Diaz, Jason Denayer, Rabbi Matondo, Angus Gunn, Angelino, and Pablo Maffeo headlined a group of young players who departed for a combined figure in excess of £70mil.

The Notable Departures

Douglas Luiz was the most notable departure in 2019 as another £20mil poured in. 2020 was a down season, with Tosin Adarabioyo the most notable academy departure, but City still brought in another £10mil+ for players who hadn’t come close to playing first-team football.

It was back to business in 2021 with Jack Harrison, Lukas Nmecha, and Ivan Ilic the most notable departure as City banked in excess of £40mil, and then came 2022.

Southampton’s Investment in City’s Youth

Southampton alone spent £40mil on four City youngsters – Gavin Bazunu, Samuel Edozie, Juan Larios, and Romeo Lavia, and the club made another £20mil from other youth sales on top. Saints have apparently decided that players don’t exist elsewhere, as they’ve gone back to the well again this summer.

Manchester City have built a talent factory to rival any in Europe and are taking full advantage of it. Their academy serves three purposes for them. First and foremost, like all academies, it exists to create stars for the first team. Phil Foden has over 200 games under his belt at first-team level. Last season saw Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis also playing significant roles in City’s historic treble.

The Financial Impact

Secondly, it exists to bring in funds. The signings mentioned above amount to almost £300mil worth of sales in the past six years. That is money that can be used by Pep Guardiola and Txiki Bergiristain to buy players for the first team. That’s not including the copious loans that City have arranged for players over that time.

Finally, it exists to create good relations. City loan players out for different purposes, sometimes it is to help with player development, sometimes it is in the hope of a future sale for that player, and sometimes it is because they have their eye on a player at a particular club and want to have a strong relationship to help in future negotiations.

The Championship Influence

Look at last season in the Championship. Burnley, promoted with Taylor Harwood-Bellis as the defensive rock of the team while on loan from City. Sheffield United, promoted with both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle playing starring roles in midfield. Coventry City lost in the playoff final with both Callum Doyle and Josh Wilson-Esbrand in their team. The Manchester City academy played an enormous role in last season’s Championship race, and City now have good relationships with all three clubs moving forward.

Many people will criticise the way they handle their business, with many youngsters seemingly on endless loans all around the map, but it’s a cheat code for City. A talent factory that will help their first team in more ways than one.