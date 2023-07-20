Unwanted Arsenal Winger Transfer Falls Through

A Setback for Arsenal: The Nicolas Pepe Transfer Tango

The curtains continue to draw on the Nicolas Pepe saga as Arsenal’s bid to divest the Ivorian star hits another hitch. Tipped to depart the Emirates, negotiations with an undisclosed Saudi club have, as reported by Football Transfers, unfortunately crumbled.

A Tale of Unfulfilled Promise

Costing a princely £72m (€80m) from Lille in 2019, the excitement that heralded Pepe’s arrival has, regrettably, been replaced by an air of disappointment. An underwhelming return of just 14 goals from 80 Premier League outings has failed to justify his hefty price tag.

Having been temporarily stationed at Nice in the preceding season, Arsenal’s one-time record signing could not secure a permanent position. Nice passed up the opportunity to extend the stint of the Ivorian international, leading the Gunners back to square one in the quest for a willing buyer.

Shifting Sands: The Saudi Snub

A glimmer of hope seemed to surface from the Saudi Pro League, with an interested party registering their intent for the 28-year-old forward. But CBS Sports is now reporting that the mysterious Saudi club has withdrawn their interest in Pepe, leaving Arsenal back at the drawing board.

Despite this setback, Arsenal continue to bolster their ranks. They recently shattered their transfer record, securing West Ham’s Declan Rice for a cool £100m—a sum that could escalate to £105m with certain add-ons. Furthermore, Kai Havertz from Chelsea has also added his name to the Gunners’ squad, at a cost of £67.5m.

Cutting Their Losses: Could Pepe Exit for Free?

A poignant question emerges amidst the uncertainty: will Arsenal dissolve Pepe’s contract in a desperate bid to remove him from their wage bill? Ideally, the Gunners would prefer to command a generous fee for the forward, aiding to alleviate the substantial financial burden of their recent transfer spree.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal’s exit door has only swung open for two first-team players this summer. Pablo Mari, arguably a peripheral figure, has taken his talents to Monza for £6m (£6.9m), while Granit Xhaka has found a new home at Bayer Leverkusen, fetching a respectable £21.4m (€24.6m).

As the summer transfer window’s sands continue to slip through the hourglass, the question remains: will Arsenal find a new home for Nicolas Pepe, or will they be forced to cut their losses?