Gerrard Targets Another Former Liverpool Teammate For Al-Ettifaq

AC Milan’s Divock Origi Eyed by Clubs in Saudi Arabia

Potential Move for Belgian International

The vibrant world of football transfers continues its unabating hustle as AC Milan’s Divock Origi draws the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Amid the usual European interest, it is Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, taking a surprising lead in the race to sign the former Liverpool star. According to Football Insider.

AC Milan appear open to negotiate Origi’s transfer, leaving the Belgian international notably absent from the squad on their pre-season American tour. Despite registered interest from Leeds United, Crystal Palace and West Ham, the real competition seems to be brewing in the Saudi desert.

Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq at the Frontline

Under Gerrard’s leadership, Al-Ettifaq is preparing a considerable financial package to secure Origi. The ex-Liverpool skipper seems eager to bring the Reds’ old favourite on board, drawing upon the power of shared Anfield history to sweeten the deal.

If the negotiations prove successful, Origi could soon be joining his former Anfield teammate Jordan Henderson in Saudi Arabia. An interesting reunion, especially considering Origi has 3 years left on his Milan contract after parting ways with Liverpool only last year.

Jordan Henderson’s Incredible Transfer

As per recent revelations, Liverpool have made significant progress on the sale of Jordan Henderson. The 33-year-old midfielder has agreed to a 2 year contract with Al-Ettifaq, with an option to extend to a third year.

This deal, valued at a whopping £82million, will elevate Henderson’s weekly salary to an astonishing £700,000. Despite the midfielder having two more years on his Anfield contract, Al-Ettifaq is optimistic about an imminent finalisation of the transfer, with an expected fee of around £10m.

Henderson, having joined Liverpool from his boyhood club Sunderland in 2011, became the club’s captain in 2015. The seasoned player, with 492 appearances and 33 goals for Liverpool, will undoubtedly bring his rich Premier League experience to the Saudi Arabian soil.