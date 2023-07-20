Brian Brobbey: Everton’s Potential Solution to Scoring Woes

Everton’s Interest in Brian Brobbey

Everton, the Premier League club, is reportedly setting its sights on Ajax’s striker, Brian Brobbey. The Dutch side has been notified of Everton’s interest in the 21-year-old, who is said to be open to a move to the Premier League. Everton is currently contemplating the feasibility of finalising a deal for the forward.

The Need for a New Number Nine

Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche, has prioritised the acquisition of a new number nine. The aim is to bolster the squad and provide support to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the goal-scoring department. This need has been amplified by the recent departure of Ellis Simms to Championship side Coventry and the anticipated exit of Neil Maupay, who has garnered significant interest from Italy.

Addressing Injury Concerns and Incoming Transfers

The persistent injury issues plaguing Calvert-Lewin have necessitated the club’s search for another forward. Alongside this, Everton is set to welcome Arnaut Danguma. The forward, who narrowly missed joining Everton in January after a medical, has agreed to a loan move. He is expected to sign this weekend and will likely be accompanied by another attacking addition.

Everton’s Ambitions for the Season

Everton is keen to steer clear of another relegation battle. To achieve this, the club is expected to introduce several new faces to help ascend the league table.

Ajax’s Potential Losses and Brobbey’s Track Record

Ajax could face multiple departures in this window, with former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey also being pursued by Brighton and Fulham. Brobbey, on the other hand, had an impressive run last season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for Ajax, with 13 of those in Eredivisie matches. The robust forward has earned 17 caps for Holland Under-21s and has found the back of the net nine times.