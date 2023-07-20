Man City Eyes Lyon’s Bradley Barcola as Mahrez’s Replacement

The Search for Mahrez’s Successor

Manchester City, the renowned Premier League club, is reportedly eyeing Bradley Barcola, the rising star from Lyon, as a potential successor to Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian forward is set to depart for Al Ahli, with a £30m deal on the table and a lucrative £45m per year salary awaiting him in the Saudi Pro League.

A New Era for Man City

With Mahrez’s departure imminent and Bernardo Silva potentially following suit due to interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, City’s midfield is in need of reinforcement. The club’s search for fresh talent has led them to Barcola, a player they’ve had their eye on since his impressive performances for the France Under-21 team earlier this season.

The Rising Star: Bradley Barcola

Barcola’s senior debut for Lyon in January 2023 was a turning point in his career. Despite his relative inexperience, he quickly became a key player for the club, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in just 25 Ligue 1 appearances. City’s scouts have been thoroughly impressed with the youngster’s performance, marking him as a potential asset for the club’s future.

Competition for Barcola

However, Manchester City is not alone in their admiration for the 20-year-old. Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig have also shown interest in Barcola, making enquiries about his availability this summer. PSG, in particular, is pushing hard to secure a deal and has already initiated talks with his representative, Jorge Mendes.

Barcola’s Future at Lyon

Despite the interest from top-tier clubs, Barcola has expressed his desire to stay at Lyon beyond the current transfer window. He believes he needs another season to confirm his progress, stating, “I feel good at OL. I hope I’ll continue to receive the coach’s confidence. I don’t see why I would leave. I need to have a good full season, where I’m a starter from the off.”

Lyon coach Laurent Blanc echoed Barcola’s sentiments, advising him and his teammate Rayan Cherki, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea, to stay another year at Lyon