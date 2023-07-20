From Tottenham and Atletico to Wolves: Doherty’s Journey

A New Chapter for Doherty

In a surprising turn of events, Matt Doherty, the Republic of Ireland full-back, has made a triumphant return to Wolverhampton Wanderers, penning a three-year contract. Doherty’s journey has been a rollercoaster, with a stint at Tottenham and a brief sojourn to Atletico Madrid, but it seems he has found his way back home.

From Tottenham to Atletico and Back to Wolves

Doherty’s departure from Wolves in 2020 saw him head to Tottenham, a move that proved challenging due to a revolving door of managers. His subsequent transfer to Atletico Madrid in January was short-lived, featuring only twice for the Spanish side. Now, as a free agent, he returns to Molineux, ready to don the Wolves’ colours once more.

The Right Fit for Wolves

Sporting director Matt Hobbs expressed his enthusiasm for Doherty’s return, stating, “He’s the one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available.” Hobbs believes that Doherty’s experiences at Spurs and Atletico Madrid have fuelled his desire to prove himself anew. His return is expected to bolster the full-back area, providing competition and enhancing the team’s overall performance.

A Familiar Face Returns

Doherty is no stranger to Wolves, having played 302 times for the club between 2010 and 2020, and scoring 28 goals. His impressive record includes featuring in every Premier League game of Wolves’ 2018-19 campaign, aiding in securing back-to-back seventh-place finishes after their promotion from the Championship. He was also a key player in the Wolves team that reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019-20.

A Boost for Lopetegui’s Squad

Doherty’s return marks Wolves’ seventh signing of the summer, as manager Julen Lopetegui seeks to reshape his squad following a 13th-place finish in the Premier League last season. With Doherty back in the fold, Wolves fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead.