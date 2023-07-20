Maguire Replaced by Fernandes as Man Utd’s Captain

Fernandes Steps Up as Man Utd’s New Captain

In a recent announcement, Manchester United has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese midfield maestro, will be donning the captain’s armband for the 2023/24 season. This development comes after Harry Maguire, the previous captain, saw a decline in his role under Erik ten Hag’s management.

Maguire, who only started eight Premier League games last season, has been replaced by Fernandes. The latter’s leadership was evident as he frequently led the Red Devils, including in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

The Club’s Statement

Manchester United’s statement read, “Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new club captain of Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis.”

Fernandes’ Impressive Track Record

Fernandes’ performance has been nothing short of spectacular since joining the club in 2020. He has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in just 185 games. As the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, he is expected to uphold the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond.

Fernandes will skipper the side for the first time as the permanent club captain in Man Utd’s upcoming clash with Arsenal in New Jersey on 22 July. This decision comes after Maguire was stripped of the captaincy earlier in July by manager Erik ten Hag, who had initially appointed him as the skipper in 2020.