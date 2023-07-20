Liverpool’s Former Midfielder Melo Heads to Fiorentina

A Fresh Start for Melo

In the world of football, change is the only constant. Arthur Melo, the former Liverpool midfielder, is a testament to this fact. After a challenging stint at Liverpool, where he made a solitary appearance throughout the season, Melo is now set to embark on a new journey with Italian side Fiorentina.

The Liverpool Chapter

Melo’s time at Liverpool was far from ideal. Despite his potential, he found himself on the sidelines more often than not. Upon his return to Juventus, it became evident that the Brazilian midfielder would once again be surplus to requirements.

The Fiorentina Deal

In a turn of events, Melo has now secured a move to Fiorentina. The deal, as reported by a renowned journalist, is a loan arrangement worth €3/4m, with an additional €20m (£17m) buy option clause. The former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder is expected to undergo medical tests soon.

Liverpool’s Interest in the Move

Melo’s move to Fiorentina is worth noting from a Liverpool perspective. It will be intriguing to observe how he fares in Italy after his less than successful stint at Anfield. If he thrives, it may raise questions about why he wasn’t given more opportunities by Jurgen Klopp.

The Amrabat Connection

Liverpool’s interest in the move is not just about Melo. The Reds have been linked with Fiorentina’s Moroccan midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, who is being considered as a potential replacement for Al Ittihad-bound Fabinho. With Fiorentina reportedly open to selling the 26-year-old, Melo’s signing could be a sign of things to come.

Melo and Amrabat are two different types of midfielders. While one is a ‘destroyer’, the other is a silky, Thiago Alcantara-like player. However, in terms of sheer numbers, Fiorentina might be preparing for Amrabat’s exit. As long as Liverpool doesn’t sign another midfielder, they may continue to be linked with Amrabat. Melo’s arrival should do little to quell that.