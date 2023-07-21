Aston Villa Close In On Bundesliga Winger

A £45m Agreement In The Offing

In the heartbeat of English football, a powerhouse is stirring. Aston Villa are racing to sign the sensational winger, Moussa Diaby. As per reports by Football Insider, Diaby and Villa have reached an agreement over personal terms. The hushed whispers suggest a deal worth about £45 million is on the brink of completion following significant progress on Thursday.

The player himself is said to be keen on playing under the guidance of Unai Emery. After discussions about the club’s ambitions and projects, Diaby seems prepared to add to the flair and firepower of Villa.

Villa’s Edge over Al Nassr

Al Nassr, from the Saudi Pro League, are also in the hunt for Diaby’s signature, having made a bid to Bayer Leverkusen. However, the scales seem to tilt towards Villa. The staff at the club are eager to finalise the deal swiftly, especially with a substantial budget still open for business this window.

Under Emery’s guidance, Villa aims to make a bold statement in Europe next season. Their ambition is evident with the acquisition of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres to boost the squad’s quality. Aston Villa’s vision for their future seems to be the dealmaker, with the Premier League side being in a commanding position to secure Diaby’s services.

Leverkusen Bracing for Departure

Back in Leverkusen, alternatives are being explored in anticipation of the looming departure of their star player. Diaby, the 24-year-old Frenchman, is already on his way out. His representatives are believed to be working to seal his move to England in the coming days.

Villa’s Summer Spending

Aston Villa’s summer spending spree, with an estimated outlay close to £200 million, comes as no surprise. With the potential addition of Diaby and more signings in the pipeline, the figure could surge even further.

Diaby has been an instrumental player for Leverkusen, with his last season boasting of 9 goals and 9 assists from 33 league appearances. He has also made his mark on the international stage with 9 caps for World Cup finalists, France. His arrival at Villa Park would undeniably amplify their threat in the attack.