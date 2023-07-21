Everton Close In On ‘Awkward’ Transfer

A Second Chance at the Toffees

A ‘no-brainer’ is how Arnaut Danjuma previously labelled the collapse of his move to Everton in January, opting instead to join Tottenham. In an intriguing twist of fate, the Dutch winger is slated to return to Everton for a second stint within half a year, as reported by the Mirror.

The ‘Prodigal Son’ Returns

Circling back from Villarreal, Danjuma is tipped to inject some much-needed vigour into Everton’s squad under Sean Dyche. The Toffees’ 2022/23 season was anything but smooth sailing, narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the season’s final day. Dyche, eager to breathe life into his squad, has set his sights on Danjuma, who came tantalisingly close to joining Everton earlier this year.

Prior to Tottenham whisking him away in an eleventh-hour swoop, Danjuma was poised to don the Everton kit. As far as completing a medical and filming an announcement video for the Toffees, before Tottenham’s intervention resulted in his north London sojourn.

The winger netted twice in 12 appearances for Spurs, shedding light on why he favoured them over Everton.

From ‘Prodigal Son’ to ‘Phoenix’

The wheel of footballing fortune has spun full circle for Danjuma, bringing him back to Everton, a club in dire need of fresh offensive muscle. Scoring a meagre 34 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season, the Toffees hope that Danjuma will be the catalyst to elevate their scoring record. With limited financial resources, Everton views the opportunity to secure Danjuma on a loan as a smart move.

Commenting on potential transfers, Dyche admitted to the Liverpool Echo, “We’ll just wait and see. We’re active and are trying to open up situations. It’s a tough situation all round because money often makes deals go through.”

A Bright Future Beckons

Should everything go as planned, Danjuma will undertake a second medical at Everton shortly, marking their second summer signing following Ashley Young’s acquisition. Everton have shown an interest in El Bilal Toure from Almeria and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey, as per the Daily Mail.

In a recent pre-season friendly, Everton emerged victorious against Stade Nyonnais 2-1, igniting hopes for a brighter 2023/24 season. All eyes will be on the Toffees when they kick off their new season against Fulham on August 12.