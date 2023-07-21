David de Gea’s eyeing €10m salary following Man Utd exit

David de Gea: Charting His Course After Manchester United

In the vast tapestry of football, change is the only certainty. For David de Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper who forged a lasting legacy at Manchester United, this change is beckoning as he explores his next move after his Old Trafford exit.

de Gea’s Monetary Aspirations

As reported by the Daily Record, de Gea is eyeing an after-tax salary of €10million (£8.7m) in his post-Manchester United chapter. This ambitious financial aim serves as a crucial factor in de Gea’s search for his next club.

The Inter Milan Conundrum

The Serie A giants Internazionale attempted to secure de Gea’s signature, proposing a takeover of the position recently vacated by Andre Onana, de Gea’s successor at Manchester United. However, the Milan club’s offer of an annual wage of €5m (£4.3m) fell short of de Gea’s expectations. As a result, Inter are now eyeing alternatives in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin and Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer.

Looking Homeward: The Spanish Connection

After twelve fruitful seasons on English soil, de Gea’s preference is a return to his native La Liga. His honours from this period include a Premier League title, an FA Cup, the Europa League, two League Cups, and two Premier League Golden Gloves.

While Atletico Madrid, de Gea’s maiden club, have made their interest in him known, it remains unlikely that any European team could match the €12m net salary commanded by Atletico’s current shot-stopper, Jan Oblak.

Saudi Pro League: A Potential Destination

In terms of meeting de Gea’s salary demands, a move to the Saudi Pro League could be the most viable solution. The Spaniard’s final contract at Manchester United, signed in September 2019 amid fears of losing him to free agency, was a lucrative one indeed, worth over €60m after-tax over its initial four-year term, inclusive of signing-on fees and bonuses.

Erik ten Hag and the Onana Factor

The club chose not to exercise the option of a fifth season on de Gea’s contract and initiated negotiations for a reduced financial agreement. However, in line with new coach Erik ten Hag’s preference for Onana as de Gea’s successor, the Spaniard recently announced his Old Trafford departure via social media.

Onana’s impending move to Manchester United from Inter for an initial transfer fee of €52.5m (£45.5m) was reported, including an additional €5m in “easily achievable” performance-related bonuses.

As David de Gea looks to his future after Manchester United, only time will tell which club is willing to meet his financial aspirations, thus marking the beginning of a new chapter in his illustrious career.