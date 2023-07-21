Arsenal Midfield Star’s Next Destination Decided?

Al Ahli Sets Sights on Arsenal’s Thomas Partey: An Intriguing Development

The football landscape never ceases to evolve, always providing fresh narratives. For Thomas Partey, the beating heart of Arsenal FC’s midfield, a potential new chapter is unfolding, courtesy of Al Ahli’s Premier League recruitment drive.

Al Ahli’s Premier League Ambitions

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Saudi Pro League side has been actively scouting the best of the English Premier League, with Arsenal’s Partey and Fulham manager Marco Silva finding themselves on Al Ahli’s radar.

An Impressive Recruitment Drive

Al Ahli’s efforts in recruiting Premier League talent are already bearing fruit. The Jeddah-based outfit has successfully signed free agent Roberto Firmino and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy. A £30.4m deal has been struck with Manchester City for Riyad Mahrez, while negotiations with Newcastle United for Allan Saint-Maximin have reached an advanced stage, with the Frenchman set for a medical check-up.

An Eye on Partey

Partey, the Ghanaian international who has been a rock in Arsenal’s midfield, has attracted Al Ahli’s attention. Though the 30-year-old is currently with Arsenal on their US tour, the North London side is said to be open to a sale. With their recent £105m acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham, and interest in Liverpool’s target Romeo Lavia at Southampton, recouping funds might be high on Arsenal’s agenda.

Having joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, Partey’s influence has been significant. With 188 appearances over five years at the La Liga side, his experience has translated into 99 appearances, five goals, and four assists for Arsenal. Now, he will have to consider the options at his disposal.

Marco Silva: Fulham’s Stalwart Manager in Demand

Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, has also attracted interest from Al Ahli. The Portuguese tactician has one year remaining on his current contract at Craven Cottage, and despite a new deal on the table, Silva hasn’t committed to Fulham.

His move to the Saudi Pro League would be unprecedented, making him the first active Premier League boss to take up such an opportunity. Silva, whose managerial tenure has included stints at Hull City, Watford, and Everton, led Fulham to promotion from the Championship in his first season and a commendable 10th place finish in the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Evolving Landscape

Al Ahli’s pursuit of Partey and Silva exemplifies the shifting dynamics of global football. How the players and managers navigate these developments, and the impacts on Arsenal and Fulham, will be a fascinating narrative in the coming weeks.