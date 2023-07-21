Goldbridge Latest on Man Utd Takeover and The Glazers: ‘They Don’t Care’

Manchester United Takeover: A Roller Coaster in Slow Motion

Are you a fan of Manchester United? If so, you must be aware of the swirling maelstrom of rumours, whispers and innuendos about a potential club takeover. Strap yourself in, for this is a tale that, much like a penalty shootout, could drive even the calmest of individuals to a nervous breakdown.

The Glazers: Playing Games or Just Good Business?

It appears the current club owners, the Glazers, have been toying with the notion of selling the club like one would a vintage Ferrari. Mark Goldbridge expressed his discomfort, on his YouTube channel That’s Entertainment, voicing the unease many fans feel:

“The sale process to me just feels like it’s on hold. There’s a pause. The Glazers have stopped it.”

Does this mean a club the size of Manchester United is simply stuck in a state of limbo? Or is there more to it?

The Chess Game Behind the Scenes

“The bid from the Qataris came in, like five-six weeks ago, their fifth and final bid I think it was. So, Jim’s offer has been on the table for a long time… and there is no update in relation to that,”

Goldbridge continues, illustrating the complex dance of multimillion-dollar bids and corporate interests.

However, he also hints at a chilling prospect. “Some believe that the process may well be paused… Some even describe it as a charade,” Goldbridge reveals, hinting at a suspicion that the Glazers might never have intended to sell at all. It seems the idea of selling Manchester United might just be a move in an intricate chess game.

The Fans: Caught in the Crossfire

Amid all the tactical maneuvering and financial strategizing, what about the people who truly bleed red for Manchester United? The fans. “If the Glazers are in charge on the opening day against Wolves, why would Man United fans not react with total and utter disdain?” Goldbridge questions, echoing the sentiments of countless fans across the globe.

He further elucidates:

“They don’t care. We are an asset which makes them money. There is no emotional attachment here.”

This stark assessment leaves many fans feeling like unvalued parts of a grand corporate machine, an emotion all too familiar in the world of football takeovers.

The Potential Buyers: A Tale of Two Titans

A Qatari group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the key names linked with the Manchester United takeover. Goldbridge voices concern about Ratcliffe’s intentions:

“If Sir Jim Ratcliffe is saying to the Glazers, ‘take as long as you like, I’ll be waiting’, that’s not in the best interest of Manchester United. This transfer window has been screwed because of it. The start of the season could be screwed up because of it.”

This ‘wait and see’ approach could lead to detrimental effects for the club and the fans. Yet, the glimmer of hope remains. Will the Manchester United takeover eventually materialize, or will it remain a tantalizing ‘what if’ for the fans?

What Now for Manchester United?

In this current climate of uncertainty, only one thing is for sure: fans are not going to stay silent. Goldbridge notes, “The big issue was getting the game called off. The Premier League were really angry about it, the club absolutely crapped themselves. That and the sponsorship things do bother them. The share price bothers them.”

This is a significant insight. Could fan protests be the catalyst for change in the Manchester United takeover saga? Only time will tell. For now, all eyes remain on the Glazers, the potential buyers, and the Manchester United fans, as this saga continues to unfold.

As the old saying goes, ‘football is a funny old game’. In the case of the Manchester United takeover, it seems the joke may be a little too drawn out. Yet, for the love of the beautiful game and the legacy of the club, fans everywhere are clinging onto hope, no matter how faint.