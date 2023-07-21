Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin: Ready for a Saudi Adventure

Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin Set for a Saudi Sojourn

In the grand carousel of football transfers, Newcastle United find themselves bidding farewell to one of their stalwarts, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin’s Middle Eastern Detour

The Magpies’ dazzling winger, as reported by Football Insider, has agreed to the terms of a £23 million move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli. The allure of the Middle East’s financial prowess has swept yet another Premier League standout off his feet, with Saint-Maximin reported to have given his nod to a ‘huge’ offer.

Hierarchy Decision: A Reluctant Farewell

The powers that be at St. James’ Park have ratified this deal, having already sealed an apt replacement for the Frenchman. Harvey Barnes is set to join the ranks of the Magpies, having put ink to paper in a deal to be announced imminently.

Despite the imminent departure, Newcastle United’s gaffer, Eddie Howe, harboured reservations about offloading the talented winger. However, financial fair play constraints led to a reluctant acceptance, underlining the fact that the club’s ambitions could necessitate parting ways with top performers.

Al-Ahli’s Star-studded Line-up

Al-Ahli’s recruitment drive hasn’t stopped at Saint-Maximin. The Saudi Arabian club is on the verge of finalising a deal for Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. The signings of Saint-Maximin and Mahrez would add to their stellar summer acquisitions of Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy.

Newcastle’s £23 million intake from Saint-Maximin’s transfer, combined with the freed-up wage space, provides the Tyneside club with flexibility to secure another signature following Barnes’s official unveiling.

Newcastle’s Continued Squad Reinforcement

The Magpies’ shopping list extends beyond just offensive reinforcement. A defensive bolstering is in the works, with Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen piquing the interest of the Newcastle recruitment team.

Saint-Maximin: A Tale of Numbers and Skill

Saint-Maximin’s career at Newcastle was punctuated by exciting runs, flair, and a knack for creativity. His tally for the Magpies boasts of 13 goals and 21 assists across 124 appearances. Beyond his club contributions, the 26-year-old also has seven Under-21 caps for France.

As Allan Saint-Maximin prepares to swap the black and white stripes of Newcastle for the green of Al-Ahli, the Premier League will undeniably miss his flashy footwork and the sheer unpredictability he brought to the pitch.