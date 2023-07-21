Report – Hammers eyeing La Liga centre-forward to bolster attack

An Unexpected Opportunity: West Ham and the En-Nesyri Saga

In a sport renowned for its unpredictability, football offers its participants the occasional chance to settle old scores or revisit past interests. Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and West Ham United find themselves in such a narrative, the outcome of which could significantly shape both parties’ futures.

A Transfer Opportunity in the Midst of Financial Troubles

As reported by the Daily Express, the unfolding financial crisis at Sevilla, with debts of £80 million, has led to several of their key assets, including En-Nesyri, becoming available for transfer. In such difficult circumstances, the Spanish club have been forced to consider bids for their Moroccan international centre-forward, a player that has twice caught the eye of the Hammers’ gaffer, David Moyes.

West Ham’s Persistent Pursuit of En-Nesyri

West Ham’s courtship of En-Nesyri dates back to January 2021 when they tabled a £27 million bid, plus add-ons. The move came after the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax in a £22 million deal. However, the La Liga outfit rebuffed their proposal.

In a second attempt to secure the striker’s services in the winter of 2022, West Ham proposed a loan move. Unfortunately for the London club, Sevilla declined the offer amidst a fight for survival in a challenging 2022/23 season.

En-Nesyri: A World Cup Star Amidst Transfer Speculation

Despite Sevilla’s claim of a lingering fitness issue, En-Nesyri’s impressive performance at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored two pivotal goals for Morocco, has only heightened interest in his services. He played a crucial role in Morocco’s historic journey to the semi-finals, the first African nation ever to do so.

The Race for En-Nesyri: More Suitors on the Horizon

With En-Nesyri and his compatriot Yassine Bounou not travelling with Sevilla for two pre-season friendlies in Germany, the prospect of a summer exit seems increasingly likely. The former Chelsea trialist’s appeal extends beyond the borders of Europe, with clubs from Saudi Arabia already investigating the possibility of a deal.

However, West Ham, armed with significant funds from the club-record £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, could enter the fray. A previous £45 million bid for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha signals their readiness to flex their financial muscles in this transfer window.

An Opportunity to Seize: West Ham’s Potential Move

With the path seemingly clear for other interested parties to make a move, this unfolding scenario could put West Ham on high alert. Their historical admiration for En-Nesyri, coupled with newfound financial power, sets the stage for a potential transfer saga to emerge this summer.