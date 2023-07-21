What’s Next for Scottish Football Without Viaplay?

Viaplay To Retreat from UK Sporting Arena – TV Rights Impact Scottish Football

In an unexpected twist in the sporting landscape, Viaplay, the Nordic broadcasting giant, has announced its decision to conclude its sports broadcasting services in the UK. The repercussions of this decision echo particularly within the realms of Scottish football.

A Pivotal Player in Scottish Football Broadcasting

For many football aficionados, Viaplay has been synonymous with the magic of Scottish football. Not only have they beamed the Scotland men’s matches, but they’ve also been the visual storytellers for the Scottish League Cup and the URC rugby.

Notably, the company, besides holding the title sponsorship of the Scottish League Cup, has a commitment to broadcast Scotland’s games until 2028. In this context, a reassurance comes from the BBC Sport that all monetary exchanges with the SPFL are settled and it’s expected that this season’s games will not face a broadcasting blackout.

Furthermore, fans can take solace in Viaplay’s confirmation that the forthcoming League Cup tie featuring Motherwell and Queen’s Park will indeed go on air live, as planned.

A wee message for @BBCScotland Now that “ViaPlay is to end its coverage of sport in the UK, which includes broadcasting Scotland men's matches” it’s now time for BBC Scotland to step in and buy the rights. Can they afford it? You bet they can. 📻 The yearly budget for BBC… pic.twitter.com/5Xk31BR5qB — Ewen Cameron (@EwenDCameron) July 20, 2023

Lasting Impressions

It was under Viaplay’s watchful lens that viewers were privy to some of Scottish football’s most euphoric moments. The nation reveled as Steve Clarke’s battalion clinched wins against the likes of Spain, Norway, and Georgia. However, the contractual roots of these games trace back to UEFA, who currently remain in discussions with the relevant parties post Viaplay’s revelation, although they remain tight-lipped for now.

The Broadcaster’s Strategy Shift

This decision follows hot on the heels of Viaplay’s recent announcement of reducing their workforce by a significant quarter. Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, the CEO, detailed the company’s recalibration of focus, stating:

“We will exit Poland, Baltics, UK, US and Canada to re-focus on the Nordics and Netherlands.”

This strategy appears to be rooted in leveraging their strengths. Lindemann’s statement hints at exits through various mechanisms such as partnering, winding down, or direct disposal of businesses. In the interim, the message is clear — what Viaplay’s customers see today will remain unchanged tomorrow.

Scottish Football: Cause for Concern?

The narrative seems to be, ‘uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,’ especially in light of Viaplay’s dominance in Scottish football’s broadcasting realm.

Yet, peeling back the layers reveals a more sanguine picture. While Viaplay is undergoing recalibration, it’s unlikely that they’ll sever ties with the UK overnight. The SPFL’s public and private stance is one of measured calm. They’ve secured approximately half of the £2.5m pertaining to the League Cup rights and hold confidence about the remainder.

Furthermore, UEFA, the custodian of rights for international matches, is expected to mitigate any possible negative repercussions. As Scottish football history reminds us with the Setanta deal, financial guarantees are paramount. In the wake of Viaplay’s announcement, it might be a cue for governing bodies to forge alliances with more entrenched broadcasters. It’s not merely about the highest bidder, but perhaps more about longevity and reliability.

In the end, Scottish football might just be eyeing a dance with those who offer not just a grand stage but also steadfast footing.