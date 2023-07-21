Brighton’s £15m Defender Hunt Almost Over – Brazilian Inbound

Brighton Set Sights on Fiorentina’s Brazilian Jewel

In a pursuit that has kept the Amex Stadium buzzing, Brighton appear to be inching ever closer to securing the signature of Brazilian stalwart, Igor. With a price tag hovering around the £15 million mark, and fresh reports in The Telegraph today, the rumblings from the south coast are optimistic.

Brighton’s Defensive Reinforcements

Touted as one of Fiorentina’s most dependable centre-backs, Igor, aged 25, has not only caught Brighton’s eye but has also garnered interest from Fulham. However, it’s Brighton’s allure and Roberto De Zerbi’s ambitious vision that seems to have drawn the Brazilian closer to a switch.

The reshuffle at the Amex is in part driven by Levi Colwill’s return to Chelsea. Though Brighton had set their sights on this promising England Under-21 international for a potential south coast comeback, a resolution remains elusive.

Chelsea’s situation has further complicated matters. News of Wesley Fofana’s unfortunate knee setback has thrown a spanner in the works, with Mauricio Pochettino having to rejig his defence ahead of the season kick-off.

Brighton and Fiorentina will have new round of talks in the next hours to discuss Igor deal. It's now definitely getting closer. 🔵🇧🇷 #BHAFC Personal terms agreed until June 2027 earlier this week; deal depends on the clubs now. pic.twitter.com/qXZw4XPv3v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Igor’s European Odyssey

Having graced the grounds of Florence for three years, Igor’s tenure encompassed a loan spell from SPAL before the move to Fiorentina was solidified. The early chapters of his European saga unfurled in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, a prelude to his Italian sojourn.

With just a year remaining on his Fiorentina contract (plus an option for an additional year), the risk of losing him on a free in 2024 is slim. Still, as summer progresses, the whispers of his potential departure are becoming hard to ignore.

It’s interesting to note that while Fulham’s sights are set on Benfica’s Morato, Igor stands out as a more economical yet invaluable alternative.