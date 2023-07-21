Friday, July 21, 2023
SEARCH
HomeTeams - PLBrightonBrighton's £15m Defender Hunt Almost Over - Brazilian Inbound

Brighton’s £15m Defender Hunt Almost Over – Brazilian Inbound

0
By Ahmed Khan
Photo: IMAGO

Brighton Set Sights on Fiorentina’s Brazilian Jewel

In a pursuit that has kept the Amex Stadium buzzing, Brighton appear to be inching ever closer to securing the signature of Brazilian stalwart, Igor. With a price tag hovering around the £15 million mark, and fresh reports in The Telegraph today, the rumblings from the south coast are optimistic.

Brighton’s Defensive Reinforcements

Touted as one of Fiorentina’s most dependable centre-backs, Igor, aged 25, has not only caught Brighton’s eye but has also garnered interest from Fulham. However, it’s Brighton’s allure and Roberto De Zerbi’s ambitious vision that seems to have drawn the Brazilian closer to a switch.

The reshuffle at the Amex is in part driven by Levi Colwill’s return to Chelsea. Though Brighton had set their sights on this promising England Under-21 international for a potential south coast comeback, a resolution remains elusive.

Chelsea’s situation has further complicated matters. News of Wesley Fofana’s unfortunate knee setback has thrown a spanner in the works, with Mauricio Pochettino having to rejig his defence ahead of the season kick-off.

Igor’s European Odyssey

Having graced the grounds of Florence for three years, Igor’s tenure encompassed a loan spell from SPAL before the move to Fiorentina was solidified. The early chapters of his European saga unfurled in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, a prelude to his Italian sojourn.

With just a year remaining on his Fiorentina contract (plus an option for an additional year), the risk of losing him on a free in 2024 is slim. Still, as summer progresses, the whispers of his potential departure are becoming hard to ignore.

It’s interesting to note that while Fulham’s sights are set on Benfica’s Morato, Igor stands out as a more economical yet invaluable alternative.

Previous article
Spurs Face Crucial Decision D-Day: Will Levy Cash In or Hold On?
Next article
Manchester United ‘Not Ruling Out’ Signing Defender
Ahmed Khan
Ahmed Khan
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.